How did NASCAR wives and girlfriends fare in the 2024 Better Half Dash? All about the results from the Mooresville event

The wives and girlfriends of popular NASCAR drivers found themselves in the driver's seat yet again in this year's Better Half Dash. This charitable event presents them with a unique opportunity to compete in an exhilarating go-kart race which was held at Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Here are the full results of this year's Better Half Dash, as reported by racehero.io,

#31 Ariana Jencik

#77 Peyton Lanphear

#51 Haley Haley

#31 Kenzie Hemric

#82 Jamie Lambert

#18 Kristin Labonte

#42 Taylor Nemechek

#35 Caitlin Gase

#19 Tati Papis

#8 Deanna Burnett

#11 Jordan Fish

#33 Mariel Swan

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Retzlaff's girlfriend, Ariana Jencik, won this year's event, recording her best lap at 47.386 seconds. Jencik, a Connecticut native, has been racing since 2012. She graduated from the NASCAR Technical Institute after she relocated to Mooresville, North Carolina, in 2022.

Trending

Jencik used to race for her family team, JK Racing, and this year, she is expected to drive on a part-time schedule in the Limited Late Model division at Stafford Motor Speedway.

"I am excited to be a part of the Better Half Dash again," said Jencik. "This is really a great group of people to race for." Jencik had secured the third position in last year's Better Half Dash, which was hosted virtually on iRacing.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar's girlfriend Peyton Lanphear, secured the runner-up position in the 20-lap event. She also gained the most positions throughout the race. The other drivers inside the top 5 are Justin Haley's wife, Haley Haley, Daniel Hemric's wife Kenzie Hemric, and Jamie Lambert, the wife of JR Motorsports crew chief, Luke Lambert.

BioStem Technologies teamed up with Darby's Warrior Support for MRO Better Half Dash 2024

BioStem Technologies, an industry leader in regenerative medicine, partnered with Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) to fund this year's event.

Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies expressed how thrilled they were to be able to support the great cause of aiding Darby's Warrior Support, an Arkansas non-profit organization to sustain men and women who have previously been involved in special operations in the American military.

"This incredible cause is dedicated to assisting our brave soldiers who risk their lives every day, providing them with the resources and support they need," said Matuszewski. "It's a privilege to be involved in an event that not only showcases the remarkable talents of the women in our sport but also contributes to such a meaningful cause."

The event took place on May 29, from 4 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET, and will be covered by Fox Sports 1 on June 5.

Action will resume in the NASCAR Cup Series at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, which is the venue for the Enjoy Illinois 300.