How Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon's next big project Corey Day is following the same path that once shaped Chase Elliott's rise

At just 19 years old, Corey Day has become Hendrick Motorsports’ most intriguing project since Chase Elliott’s formative years. The California native, once a dirt-racing prodigy with little interest in asphalt, is now the centerpiece of Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon’s new developmental vision.

Having signed a multiyear deal with the team earlier this year, Day is juggling one of the most intense cross-series schedules in modern NASCAR, balancing commitments in the Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, Trans-Am, and the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Day’s journey to Hendrick Motorsports was accelerated by a familiar voice. Kyle Larson, a fellow Californian, noticed Day’s raw pace while the two competed in sprint cars and personally urged Gordon to keep an eye on him. The NASCAR Hall of Famer didn’t need much convincing.

“When you have a guy like Kyle who is racing on the track with (Day) and saying those types of things, it certainly gets our attention for when we start looking down the road at up-and-coming drivers,” Gordon told NASCAR.com. “It’s not that we were planning for that, but when somebody comes along that has that type of talent, you start looking at it a little bit differently of what’s possible.”

That endorsement turned into a career-changing opportunity. After a strong dirt campaign in 2023 and a handful of late model races with JR Motorsports, Corey Day caught the attention of Hendrick Motorsports.

Corey Day (17) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Source: Imagn

The team offered him a developmental deal that gave him seat time across multiple NASCAR divisions and on various surfaces. Since then, Day has had a steady rise, including two top-five finishes in the Truck Series and a career-best fourth-place finish in the Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

“I feel like we’re still getting adjusted. I have a busy schedule. I think the longest we’ve been home is a three-week span. I’m 19, so it’s like a kid going off to college. I’m at that age,” Day admitted.

His schedule includes everything from ARCA runs and Trans-Am races to a full-time High Limit sprint campaign.

Hendrick officials believe Day’s rapid progress is proof of their long-term plan. Gordon and team president Jeff Andrews have both emphasized patience and structure, allowing Day to learn through seat time.

Corey Day now leads Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 Xfinity car program

(L-R) Kyle Larson, Rajah Caruth, and Corey Day at Homestead Miami. Source: Getty

The No. 17 Xfinity entry, revived by Hendrick Motorsports in 2022 after a 13-year hiatus, has become a cornerstone of this new approach. Managed by Greg Ives and crew chief Adam Wall, the car is designed to serve as a bridge between Hendrick’s Cup operation and its next wave of talent.

Corey Day has been given one-third of the 2025 schedule, running nine races this season in an effort to accelerate his transition from dirt to pavement. The No. 17 Chevrolet has also featured a rotation of Hendrick’s Cup drivers like Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman, and young prospects like Jake Finch and Rajah Caruth, with Larson and Byron both earning victories in their outings.

“I think the competition level in (Xfinity) is good,” Jeff Andrews said (via NASCAR). “From our perspective, it needs to grow. We need some more young talent in that series - young men and women who have their eye on the Cup Series. We feel like being a part of that and having the opportunity to bring some of those younger names to the Xfinity Series now and in the future only benefits that series.”

While Day continues to balance multiple racing disciplines, his composure behind the wheel and growing comfort with longer races have impressed both Jeff Gordon and Hendrick. His adaptability mirrors the early blueprint that shaped Elliott and Byron’s Cup careers, built on patience and supervised development.

This weekend, Corey Day returns to the No. 17 Team SLR Chevrolet Camaro in Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series competition at Barber Motorsports Park. It will mark his fifth Trans-Am race this season.

