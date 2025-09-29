How safe are Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe at the Charlotte Roval with elimination on the line?

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe finished 21st and fourth, respectively, in the wild double overtime NASCAR playoff race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (September 28). Both Logano and Briscoe are in a safe position heading into the Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte Roval.

Ad

But there are still scenarios that could lead to Joey Logano and Briscoe’s playoff exit, and they need to race clean to avoid any last-minute drama or wreck. However, both championship contenders can lock their spot in the semifinal round of playoffs based solely on points.

FOX Sports’s journalist Bob Pockrass broke down the minimum points Logano and Briscoe need to earn their berth in the Round of 8 playoff, regardless of what the rest of the drivers do at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course next weekend.

Ad

Trending

Chase Briscoe, who is +21 points above the cutline, needs 49 more points to advance to the Round of 8, according to Pockrass, while Joey Logano has a +13-point cushion and requires at least more than 50 points.

Explaining the Round of 8 qualification scenarios, Pockrass wrote on X:

“Points needed at Roval to clinch no matter what anyone else does: Larson 16 (21st-place finish, no stage points), Hamlin 22 (15th), Bell 26 (11th), Byron 30 (7th), Briscoe 49”

Ad

After two wins by playoff drivers in the first two races of the Round of 12, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott locked their playoff spots in the semifinal round.

For drivers who are above the elimination line, Pockrass outlined the following respective scenarios after the Kansas playoff race. Larson needs 16 points, meaning he can clinch his spot by finishing at least 21st with no stage points. Denny Hamlin requires 22 points, Christopher Bell needs 26, and William Byron needs 30 points.

Ad

How have Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe fared in the Round of 12?

Team Penske veteran Joey Logano has had a topsy-turvy performance in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 so far. He finished P4 and P21 at New Hampshire and Kansas, respectively. He is currently placed eighth in the Cup Series points table, 13 points above the elimination line.

Ad

Chase Briscoe, meanwhile, has had an impressive run in this round so far. He scored 10th at New Hampshire. The #19 JGR driver had a strong outing at Kansas, where he was one of the fastest Toyotas, starting on pole and finishing inside the top five. Briscoe sits seventh in the Cup Series points table, 13 points above the elimination line.

Catch NASCAR playoff drivers and teams in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the sixth playoff race, the Bank of America Roval 400, on Sunday, October 5, at 3 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.