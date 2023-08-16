”How to start a World War? Wreck all foreign drivers‬”: NASCAR fans react to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s appalling race in Indianapolis 

JTG Daugherty Racing's Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s P25 finish during last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race did not raise eyebrows for his finishing position.

However, how the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 went about his race did bring the Olive Branch, Mississippi, native some attention.

The Verizon 200 at The Brickyard was a race full of surprises after the Front Row Motorsports driver held off Chase Elliott in a late-race battle, punching his ticket over the #9 Chevrolet driver into the playoffs.

The 200-mile-long race also saw the field graced by several internationally renowned drivers from various walks of motorsports.

Former F1 drivers like Kamui Kobayashi and Jenson Button drove alongside V8 Supercars drivers such as Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki.

It was Button and Kobayashi in particular who were seen being spun around by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the race, causing fans and the NASCAR fraternity to react in hilarious fashion.

Obviously not on purpose, Stenhouse Jr. managed to make contact with both former F1 maestros during the race, contributing to an already chaotic race.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"How to start a World War? Wreck all foreign drivers"

"Pretty sure everyone was a Jenson fan in this moment. No reason Ricky should of drive him that way to begin with."

"Starting to think Ricky watched "Team America" before Sunday and was singing the theme song in the race..."

"Stenhouse trying to create an international incident, I see. That was a criminal act."

"trash driving from Wrecky Spinhouse"

"Stenhouse got a thing for foreigners Good thing SVG was out of his range"

With the weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway behind them, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as well as others will be looking to finish on a high as the 2023 regular season draws to an end in two races' time.

NASCAR spotters react to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. dumping international drivers at Indianapolis

On a recent episode of the popular Door Bumper Clear podcast produced by Dirty Mo Media, NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin reacted to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s performance at Indy last Sunday.

As the conversations started about the Daytona 500 winner's run-ins with the international drivers on the field at The Brickyard, Griffin joked about the #47 driver's performance.

He said:

“He (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) tried to start a world war, he wrecked every, I mean, what the f**k is this guy thinking, if you aren't from America I’m going to wreck ya. He tried to start a world war!”

Listen to the complete podcast below:

Obviously, the conversation was meant to be taken as a light-hearted joke on Stenhouse Jr.'s unfortunate issues at Indianapolis last weekend.