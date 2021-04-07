Howie DiSavino III to compete in the  NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Richmond

Howie DiSavino is set to attempt his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond, and could even be a factor.

There are a lot of fresh faces in the NASCAR world, including Howie DiSavino, who will compete in the upcoming Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond. This will be DiSavino's first Truck Series start, landing with Jordan Anderson Racing in the #3 car for his home state race in Richmond.

Jordan Anderson himself has piloted the #3 car for much of the season so far, earning a second-place finish in the Daytona 500, a 27th-place finish at Las Vegas, and a 25th-place finish at Atlanta. Bobby Reuse took the wheel for the Daytona road course race, earning a 27th-place finish in the process. J.R. Hefner was supposed to take the ride for the Bristol dirt race, but he didn't qualify.

Glad to get the news out today! I think @HDisavino is ready to rip in the 3 at @RichmondRaceway later this month 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/OU6Kcn9jCP — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) April 6, 2021

Speaking about his opportunity to compete in the Truck Series, DiSavino said:

“I’m incredibly humbled about this opportunity to not only compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Jordan Anderson Racing but for the chance to race in front of my family, friends, and partners. This is undoubtedly the biggest race of my career, but I am up for the challenge.”

Howie DiSavino might not have a lot of experience in NASCAR, but he holds two top-tens in the ARCA Menards series, which could be a sign of future success. Whether he makes an immediate impact at Richmond remains to be seen, but having already witnessed first-time winner Ty Gibbs at the Daytona road course, don't rule DiSavino out.

Speaking about DiSavino, Anderson said:

“I have been keeping my eye on Howie for a little while now, and when Austin (Theriault, manager) said he was available and exploring NASCAR opportunities, I wanted to jump at having him make his NASCAR debut in one of our trucks. My team and I have built this team from the ground up, and Howie shares the drive and determination that I admire in a driver. I’m looking forward to seeing him be successful."

Some fans are bound to see DiSavino as a non-contender and an eventual afterthought by the time the race at Richmond is over. However, there are a lot of unexpected success stories which could give Howie DiSavino hope. Between Michael McDowell grabbing his first Daytona 500, and Santino Ferrucci showing promise in the Xfinity Series, DiSavino could have a good outing.

Eventually, his performance will depend on three things: The truck they bring to the track, their qualification for the race, and if they can squeak out a good finish.

These are the most important factors for success at Richmond, and hopefully Howie DiSavino can capitalize on them for a good finish.