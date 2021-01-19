Jordan Anderson gets engaged to Larry McReynolds' daughter ahead of 2021 season

NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson, hard at work preparing for the 2021 season, has shared the news of his engagement to Larry McReynolds' daughter, Kendall McReynolds.

The engagement took place over the weekend and Anderson took to social media to break the news to the world.

She said yes!!! Ready for our forever and always. @mkmcreynolds1 ...I never knew I could feel so much love for someone until I met you. Thankful that God blessed me with such an amazing woman in my life that not only loves the Lord, but challenges me to be a better man. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rspR8gVAdg — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) January 18, 2021

Larry McReynolds, who is a NASCAR on FOX analyst and a two-time Daytona 500 winning- crew chief, congratulated his daughter and to-be son-in-law on this occasion.

Linda Mac and I are so proud of the man that our @mkmcreynolds1 will be spending the rest of her life with! They make a beautiful couple! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/mbz7yh9Ug3 — Larry McReynolds (@LarryMac28) January 18, 2021

Jordan Anderson is an owner-driver of Jordan Anderson Racing and will be in his eighth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021. The 29-year-old's best finish so far has come in the 2020 season-opener at Daytona where he finished as the runner-up.

The result also marked his first Top-5 finish in the series.

Former NASCAR crew chief Larry McReynolds: All you need to know

Larry McReynolds began his NASCAR career way back in 1975 and mustered his first crew chief job a decade later, in 1985.

Serving as the crew chief in the Winston Cup until 2000, McReynolds registered 23 Cup wins, 21 poles along with 122 Top-5s, and 209 Top-10s. His first win in the Winston Cup came with driver Ricky Rudd at the Watkins Glen International in 1988.

Four years later, McReynolds won his first Daytona 500 in the year 1992 with driver Davey Allison for the Robert Yates Racing. Serving as Earnhardt's crew chief for the year 1997, the pair won the 1998 Daytona 500.

Following his efforts and accolades, Larry McReynolds won selections to the Copenhagen/Skoal All-Pro Team, an all-star "who's who" of crew members for five back-to-back years(1991-95), and the 1998 UAW GM Teamwork of Excellence award.

Post serving his duties as a crew chief, McReynolds moved to the FOX Sports broadcast booth to call NASCAR races. He is currently working as a NASCAR on FOX analyst along with being a columnist on Foxsports.com.

