Toni Breidinger certainly knows a thing or two about being the face of a famous brand and being a racing driver. She recently shared her experiences of juggling both the roles in her life.

Breidinger revealed her approach to balancing her career as a professional ARCA series racing driver and her ability to create content. Speaking on a recent episode of Females in Motorsports, she was asked how she balances her social media content along with her hectic racing schedule.

"I kind of like separate it so I dont have to keep switching my mind between and try to get into my race mode and focus like I almost change personalities I’m like a little bit more dry, really focused so yeah we’ll do some content between throughout the day,” she said.

Breidinger acknowledged that managing such diverse jobs may be difficult, particularly when there is endless information being shared via social media, but the work never stops. Her skills and expertise in racing are helping her gradually establish herself in the world of motorsports.

“But yeah for me like sectioning out my day like I’m going to show up you know knock some content out and then just zone in on the race and what my team needs from me because it’s hard you have to be in a million places at once.”

Toni Breidinger got her big break from her social media influence and is now a model for Victoria's Secret. She is also the face of some famous companies such as Hot Wheels and Michael Kors.

Toni Breidinger explains how she got her deal with Victoria's Secret

Toni Breidinger explained her past experience working with Victoria's Secret and how she convinced them to work with her to support her Truck Series debut in a recent podcast with Females in Motorsport.

Breidinger said she completed a fashion brand ad for Victoria's Secret almost a year ago and it was like her dream company to work with.

“I did my first campaign with Victoria’s Secret, I think it was like a little over a year ago now. It came out and it was like my dream company to work with," she said.

Breidinger explained how she flew back after racing in Talladega to go and shoot for the fashion company amidst her hectic racing schecule. The American made her first appreance at Kansas shortly after the ad campaign.