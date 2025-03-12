“I already did the talking” - Joey Logano compares his NASCAR title with Jalen Hurts’ NFL side Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph

Joey Logano recently spoke about the criticism over his 2024 championship victory and compared it to the Philadelphia Eagles' triumph in Super Bowl LIX.

Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, led his team to a triumphant victory in Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts was named the Super Bowl MVP after completing 17 out of 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 72 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. The Eagles' defense sacked Patrick Mahomes six times and forced three turnovers.

The victory was part of a remarkable comeback by Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni after a defeat against the same team in the Super Bowl in 2023. Despite winning the season, the Eagles had a torrid start to their 2024 campaign with a 2-win and 2-loss record in the first four games. The team struggled massively with their slow starts.

Joey Logano mentioned the Super Bowl win for the Philadelphia Eagles and talked about how they won the whole thing despite not having the best of starts to the campaign. He compared his NASCAR Cup Series title win in 2024 to the historic triumph by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL and said it’s common in other sports like MLS, where the final winner is lauded, and people forget about how they got there. While speaking to Speed Freaks, he was asked about his controversial 2024 title triumph, and he replied,

" I got the trophy, I already did the talking."

On being asked if the change to the playoffs system will be called the 'Logano Rule', the Team Penske driver said:

"... I don't know. I don't know if they're going to change it. Right. I mean, I honestly don't like to use to your point. It's happened in Major League Baseball. It happens in every sport. It happens in the NFL. It happens in the NHL. Like it can happen in everything."

"That's just part of the playoffs and the other long seasons. Right. Just because a team has a rough start. Right. Look at the Eagles. They didn't have the best start and then they go win the whole thing. Is anyone mad about that?" Joey Logano added.

Joey Logano’s regular 2024 season was not as strong as other drivers. He had an average finish of 17.1, the lowest ever for a NASCAR Cup Series champion, and 13 top-ten finishes. Logano was lucky to be in the position to compete for the title because, in the round of 12, Alex Bowman was disqualified, leading to Logano avoiding playoff elimination.

Joey Logano finds himself in unwanted territory after becoming the first defending Cup Series champion to set a ‘failed’ precedent

Joey Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion, is off to a rocky start in the 2025 season, struggling to secure a solid finish in the first four races despite strong qualifying and practice sessions. This marks an unprecedented situation, as Joey Logano has become the first defending Cup Series champion to fail to achieve a top-10 finish in the initial four races of the following season. NASCAR Insights tweeted the statistic after the Phoenix Raceway action.

"Joey Logano is the first defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion to fail to earn a top 10 finish in the first 4 races of the following season," the caption read.

With 110 points from the first four races of the 2025 Cup Series, the three-time champion finds himself in the ninth position in the overall standings.

