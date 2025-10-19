“I cannot believe I won”: Chase Briscoe punches his ticket to Championship 4 race with a breakthrough Superspeedway win

Chase Briscoe has locked himself in the Championship 4 for the first time following a win at Talladega Superspeedway. He credited Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs for pushing him on the final restart to take his first career victory on a superspeedway.Briscoe started the weekend strong with a front-row start behind Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell. He went on to conclude stage two in first place before competing against fellow playoff contenders Kyle Larson and William Byron on the final restart.Larson was leading on the backstretch on the last lap when he ran out of fuel, allowing Briscoe to make his way to the front. The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver battled Bubba Wallace with Ty Gibbs behind him before crossing the line first to emerge victorious in the wild-card race of the Round of 8.In a post-race interview, the 30-year-old Indiana native told NBC (via NASCAR on X):“Ty Gibbs. An incredible teammate there. I honestly wouldn't have won that race without Ty. Just an amazing team effort. I can't believe I won a superspeedway race.”When asked about the opportunity to race in the Championship 4 with JGR for the first time in his Cup Series career, he replied:“So thankful for the Lord blessing me, opening doors, and even closing doors at times. But certainly, opened an incredible door here with Joe Gibbs Racing [...] Even today, I just had such a peace. Normally, I'm scared to death, nervous around this place, and I just had such a peace that regardless of the finish, He was going to use it somehow for his glory. Pretty cool that it ends up in victory lane.”Chase Briscoe is currently in his first season in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota following a four-year stint with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team. Now, he's bound for the Championship 4 alongside teammate Denny Hamlin, who earned his opportunity to race for the title with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Round of 8 opener.This leaves two more open spots in the final four, with the elimination race scheduled for Martinsville Speedway on October 26. Meanwhile, the championship race will be held at Phoenix Raceway the following week.“I feel like I have a legitimate shot”: Chase Briscoe on winning the championship with Joe Gibbs RacingChase Briscoe reflected on the contrast between competing for Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. While simply making the playoffs once felt like a major accomplishment at SHR, his mindset has shifted at JGR. Now, his focus is on contending for a championship.The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver said (via Bob Pockrass on X):“SHR, like, felt like we won the championship just making it to the round of eight. And, like, you were just happy to be there. You knew that it was a huge long shot. Obviously, if we got to Phoenix, that was the year we had won Phoenix earlier, we felt like we could do something. But as far as getting there, we knew it was going to be tough sledding. Where now, like, I feel like I have a legitimate shot.”Chase Briscoe drives the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: ImagnAs of posting, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin have secured two of the four available spots in the Championship 4, marking a strong showing for Joe Gibbs Racing in the playoffs. The remaining playoff drivers in the Round of 8 are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and defending champion Joey Logano.