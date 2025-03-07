"I didn't build this for the public": When Rick Hendrick created his private Heritage Center as a tribute to his family

In 2012, Rick Hendrick opened up about the exclusive Hendrick Heritage Centre he built for his family. It is a private, key-card-protected facility that houses a huge car collection and other memorabilia of the Hendrick family, and one has to accompany Mr. Hendrick to enter the facility.

Ad

While the Hendrick Heritage Centre is a facility where Mr. Hendrick kept some of his most prized possessions, such as vintage, modern, and race cars, it is also a place that honors his and the Hendrick family's legacy.

The center also features a replica of Rick Hendrick's grandfather's general store, a replica of the bank Mr. Hendrick's mother worked at, a replica of his first car dealership, a replica of the drag strip he first raced in, and much more.

Ad

Trending

The 58,000-square-foot facility in Concord, North Carolina, houses over 200 car collections belonging to Rick Hendrick. However, the facility is not open to the public, and visitors must be special and accompanied by billionaire Rick Hendrick to access it.

"No, I didn't build this for the public. I built this for my family and in tribute to my family," Mr. Hendrick told ESPN as he walked around his favorite 1967 Corvette Roadster.

Ad

Following this, he revealed why the facility is not open to all.

"We have children and grandchildren and I want them to have a place where they can come and remember everything that came before them. Before me, even. To remember my parents. My grandparents. To remember all the people who aren't with us anymore. To appreciate all the people, all the hard work, and all the good fortune that lets us enjoy the really blessed life we have now," he added.

Ad

Rick Hendrick is the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, one of the most successful NASCAR Cup Series teams. HMS currently has four charters and fields Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. Mr. Hendrick's net worth is over $1 billion as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kevin Harvick's former crew chief shared his feelings after visiting Rick Hendrick's Heritage Centre

2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's former crew chief, Rodney Childers, recently visited the Hendrick Heritage Centre. Following his visit to the renowned facility, Childers took to his official X account and opened up about the tour. He wrote:

Ad

"Absolutely incredible afternoon @TeamHendrick museum and Heritage Center.. Unbelievable."

Rick Hendrick celebrates after his driver, Kyle Larson, won the Brickyard 400, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

In addition to the cars and memorabilia, the facility also has an autographed guitar collection that includes Lady Gaga, Loretta Lynn, and Chris Stapleton. In summary, it's a facility that race fans are likely to find fascinating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback