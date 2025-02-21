Kevin Harvick’s former confidant makes feelings known after an afternoon at $1,000,000,000-worth Rick Hendrick’s Heritage center

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's former crew chief Rodney Childers recently visited the $1 billion Rick Hendrick's (via Celebrity Net Worth) Heritage Center. He uploaded two images of his visit to the museum on his X account and shared his experience.

Childers was a member of the now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing for over a decade. He guided Harvick and together, they won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series title. In addition to the title, Childers had an amazing career and is one of the most successful active crew chiefs with 40 wins in the series.

The first image featured Childers' sons Gavin and Brody posing in front of the big Cup Series trophy at the Heritage Center entrance. The next image was of the car of the legendary NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, who gave tough competition to drivers like Dale Earnhardt Sr. in the Cup Series. Rodney Childers shared a snippet of the iconic 1994 #24 Chevy in a red and blue paint scheme. Harvick's former crew chief shared his experience of the facility and wrote:

"Absolutely incredible afternoon @TeamHendrick museum and Heritage Center.. Unbelievable…"

Jeff Gordon won four Cup Series championship titles in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001 for Hendrick Motorsports. Additionally, he secured 93 wins, 477 top-ten finishes, and 81 pole positions for the team.

"I'm super impressed with him": Rick Hendrick praises his former ace Jimmie Johnson's bold ownership journey

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick appreciated his former Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson for his work as the co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club. He signed with the team before it was rebranded in the 2022 season.

Johnson spent his full-time Cup Series career with Rick Hendrick's team, and between 2001 and 2020, he amassed seven Cup Series championships, 83 wins, 375 top-ten finishes, and 36 pole positions. He retired after the 2020 season and, two years later, became a co-owner of Petty GMS Motorsports.

Reflecting upon Johnson's hard work and efforts, his former boss, Rick Hendrick, appreciated him and stated:

"I’m super impressed with Jimmie," Hendrick said, via Jayski. "He came to me and told me what he was working on before he ever went into the deal over there with those guys (Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher).

"But I know Jimmie Johnson well enough that, when he puts his mind to it, he’s going to work his butt off. And he’s done an exceptional job," he added.

Legacy Motorsports fields two cars in the Cup Series. The #42 Toyota Camry XSE is piloted by John Hunter Nemechek, and the #43 by Erik Jones.

