"I call it the good Lord looking out for me" - Austin Dillon on escaping the NASCAR Daytona wreck last weekend

Last week’s win will be one of the most memorable events for Austin Dillon in his NASCAR career because it not only gave him a playoff spot but he emerged victorious in a multi-wreck race.

In a recent interview, Dillon reacted to escaping a massive wreck on Lap 138 of 160 with the lead right before the rain delay during the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. He stated that when he saw Daniel Suarez going down the track, he tried to get on the apron as soon as possible. Dillon called it “good Lord” who is looking for him.

John “Winter Soldier” Vogel @DraftVogel Unbelievable turn of events at Daytona.



So much on the line for these guys and everyone lost it on the rain shower that had just popped up on that turn on the track.



Dillon said:

“As soon as I saw the 99 go up the track, I tried to get to the apron as soon as possible. A lot of things happened in between there. I call it the good Lord looking out for me. The backside of that, the toughest thing I had to do is get slowed up to miss the 21 car that was coming down the track because I had to gas up for a car that I saw in my peripheral that was coming down the track.”

He continued:

“It was square to gas, hard brake, downshift, move left and then everything opened up after that.”

After surviving a multi-car wreck to move into the lead, then following the rain delay, he passed Team Penske Austin Cindric out of the way to take the lead with three laps remaining and hold on for the first win of the season.

In the span of three laps, the #3 Chevrolet driver went from being eliminated from the season for the second consecutive season to becoming the 15th playoff driver.

Austin Dillon on making it to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Austin Dillon expressed his feelings after qualifying into the NASCAR playoffs. The Richard Childress Racing driver acknowledged that every time he makes it into the playoffs, it's proof to himself that he is one of the best drivers of the season.

Dillon said:

“I think every time you make the playoffs it’s validation to yourself that you’re ‘one of the guys.’ You know what I mean? I think somebody said we’ve made (the playoffs) five times now. I don’t know how many years I’ve been doing this, but every time you’re not in it, it doesn’t feel good.”

Catch Austin Dillon at Darlington Raceway on September 4, 2022, where he will start on the seventh row after qualifying P13 in a qualifying race.

