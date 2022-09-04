Create

NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
Joey Logano after securing pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
After an action-packed regular-season finale race, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina for the first playoff race. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, September 4, 2022. The Cook Out Southern 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 6:00 pm ET.

The 27th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers, will compete for over 367 laps in the first playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Retweet to congratulate Joey Logano on his POLE at Darlington!More» foxsports.com/nascar twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/zvpjOV7Qpm

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Cook Out Southern 400 on his official Twitter account:

DarlingtonETSun3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay5-USA-Prerace6:19-USA-Cup race 115-115-137, 13 sets, fuel 68-74NWS: 80s (70s night), 20% rainSuarez pass-through for 3x tech fails. https://t.co/Foorzm3T8u

In Saturday’s qualifying races, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won his second pole of the season at a speed of 168.521 mph. In doing so, the #22 Ford driver became the first driver to win the pole for both Darlington races in the same season since former driver Sterling Marlin did so in 1992. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell will share the front row with Logano after turning a lap of 168.469 mph.

They will be followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.

Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and Michael McDowell completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Denny Hamlin, will start 11th on Saturday and will look to defend his title.

2022 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #18 - Kyle Busch
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #34 - Michael McDowell
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #31 - Justin Haley
  15. #43 - Erik Jones
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  19. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  22. #10 - Aric Almirola
  23. #9 - Chase Elliott
  24. #16 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  26. #77 - Landon Cassill
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  29. #42 - Ty Dillon
  30. #41 - Cole Custer
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  34. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

