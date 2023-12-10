"I can barely take care of myself": Tony Stewart on how starting a family compares to racing NHRA top fuel dragsters

NASCAR Cup Series champion and NTT IndyCar Series winner Tony Stewart's latest foray into the world of drag racing, replacing his wife Leah Pruett, has come just as the couple decides to embark on another significant journey.

After 27 seasons in the premier drag racing world, Pruett has decided to step away from the 2024 season of racing as she begins family planning with Stewart. The couple has announced their wish to start a family.

In a recent interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Tony Stewart elaborated on how the prospect of becoming a father has affected him in comparison to racing funny cars down the drag strip.

"Smoke," as he is often referred to, gave a befitting reply in line with his humorous side and said:

"I've been asking myself that literally the last seven days. I've come to a solution on that. I'm way more scared about starting a family, I can barely take care of myself. I've joked around that if and when that happens, if this kid can make it to three years old on its own, it's got a shot at surviving."

He added further:

"I don't have any experience as a parent but I have a a lot of driving and this is definitely one of the biggest jumps I've ever made in my driving career, but at least I have a little bit of an idea and what's going on."

With the responsibilities of co-owning a NASCAR Cup Series team as well as racing full-time in the NHRA Top Fuel Championship, 2024 is set to be a busy year for Tony Stewart.

Tony Stewart's wife's decision to step down from racing

Leah Pruett also spoke about how she came to decide to step down for the 2024 season of the NHRA Top Fuel Championship after 27 years of racing.

She said in a team press conference:

“Drag racing has been an important part of my life for over three-quarters of my life. 27 years of racing in the NHRA has molded who I am and I am extremely grateful for the life it has given me. Through a long series of thought processes and a decision that did not happen overnight, I feel that stepping out of the seat right now is what’s best for myself and Tony to start a family.”

It remains to be seen when the couple can give their fans news worthy of celebration going forward.