Dale Earnhardt Jr. has come up with yet another offbeat feel-good story for NASCAR fans. The former Cup Series driver turned broadcaster and team owner recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share yet another nugget of stock car racing folklore with die-hard fans and racing enthusiasts.

Sharing a picture of a Legends car driven by none other than his father, and also by himself, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took NASCAR fans to a different era altogether.

The JR Motorsports owner came across the #8 Featherlite Legends car and identified it as his own via a welded gusset on the left-right shock tower mount of the car. Dale Earnhardt Jr. detailed the experience and the story behind the car and wrote:

"I just left a storage shed that was an old gas station. It’s owned by Kenny Allison, Donnie’s son. Inside is my original Legends car that I drove and won with in 1990. After I was done with it back then, dad sold it to John Ray in Alabama for his son Kevin to race. John eventually gave it to Kenny years ago and it’s sat here ever since. I’m 100% sure it’s the car because I welded a gusset on the LR shock mount that is still there today. I can’t believe this thing still exists."

Legends cars are 5/8 scale replicas of actual American cars from the 1930s to 1940s used to promote a cost-effective way of racing. Legends car races were often exciting events with many drivers starting their careers in the same, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself.

Fans react to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s old Legends car

Fans on social media pounced on the newly uncovered nugget of NASCAR folklore that Dale Earnhardt Jr. put out.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans online:

"Amazing how similar everything still looks. Just a repaint but practically a time capsule"

"I guarantee Tiger has parts old enough to be original replacements"

"That is super cool. Maybe you can see if it is on the menu and possibly restore it? Finding your old car after all these years is amazing"

"So when does it come back home and get restored??"

"Man the legend car series was a Blast back then. We had Hank Parker, Brooks & Dunn, John Boy & Billy hanging out in the make shift garage area . I hold those memories close."

"Buy it back and put it in the graveyard!"

"Got to restore it . It would be awesome to do a mini YouTube series on it while you rebuild it."

"How cool is that. Maybe you ought to buy it for the girls?"

"Wow, that couldn’t have been 33 years ago! Say it ain’t so."

Whether Dale Earnhardt Jr. would buy and restore the Legends car for his collection remains to be seen.