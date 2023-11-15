Jarrett to primarily sponsor Justin Allgaier’s JR Motorsports car in 2024

JR Motorsports and Justin Allgaier on Tuesday (November 14) announced that Jarrett Logistics has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team for another NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 2024.

The black and red colors of Jarrett have served as a primary sponsor for the #8 JR Motorsports entry in the last two seasons. The company will now move to Allgaier’s #7 Chevrolet next year.

As part of the announcement, JR Motorsports revealed the scheme that Justin Allgaier will use in 2024. His #7 car will feature a black and red scheme with red door numbers and white colored company’s logo on both sides.

In a statement, founder, president and CEO of Jarrett, Mike Jarrett expressed his excitement to continue their partnership with JR Motorsports. He also praised Allgaier and the No. 7 team's integrity and consistency.

Jarrett said:

“We are thrilled to partner with JR Motorsports again this year. Justin Allgaier and the No. 7 team embody integrity, teamwork and consistency, which are among Jarrett’s core values. We look forward to an exciting season and watching Justin capture the checkered flag!”

“Mike is just as passionate about racing as he is about his company” – Justin Allgaier

The #7 JR Motorsports driver had an amazing campaign in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He collected four victories, four poles, 15 top-five finishes and made yet another Xfinity Series Championship 4 appearance. Ultimately, Allgaier missed the title by two spots and ended the season in second place in the championship standings with 4034 points.

Jarrett will serve as the primary sponsor for the #7 team for six races next season.

In a team release, Allgaier said:

“It has been a blast getting to know Mike (Jarrett, founder, president and CEO) and his family during their time with JR Motorsports. Mike is just as passionate about racing as he is about his company. I think we can do a lot for them in helping to create awareness around everything Jarrett has to offer.”

Catch Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports in action when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off with Daytona 300 at the historic Daytona International on February 17.