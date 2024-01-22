"I can’t get rid of him" - Kevin Harvick’s former teammate Clint Bowyer elaborates on the duo’s reunion in NASCAR

Following his retirement from Cup Series last year, Kevin Harvick is gearing up for his inaugural season as a broadcaster at Fox Sports. As the former Cup champion switches a steering wheel to a microphone, he will be reunited with his former teammate Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer's friendship with Harvick dates back almost two decades ago when they first met each other at a Sonic Drive-In for a sponsor event. Their camaraderie grew as they became teammates at Richard Childress Racing, sharing an Xfinity ride in 2004.

They soon became teammates in NASCAR's top division as Clint Bowyer graduated to the Cup Series racing alongside Kevin Harvick at RCR between 2006-11. The duo were reunited at Stewart Haas Racing when Bowyer replaced retiring Tony Stewart.

Clint Bowyer joined the Fox Booth in 2021 following his retirement at the end of the previous season. He is looking forward to his second reunion with his former teammate. In a recent interview, he told Forbes.com:

"I can’t get rid of him. The better part of my career was alongside Kevin. When I came into the upper ranks of Nascar, Kevin was the first person I knew in the NASCAR world. I don’t know how we always find each other, but here we are. He’s everything that I’m not, I’m the opposite of him."

Despite Bowyer noting their contrasting personalities, he believes that their chemistry will complement each other in the Fox booth, as they aim to provide an authentic experience for the viewers.

"I want people to feel like we’re literally in their living room hanging out. We’re binge-watching a good race go down," Bowyer said.

Kevin Harvick will embrace the relaxed atmosphere in the booth, having spent two decades behind the wheel of a Cup car.

"It’s the first time we’re around each other when we’re both not competing, Being in a more relaxed atmosphere is going to make it fun," Harvick said.

Mike Joy, Harvick and Bowyer have begun preparations for the season with the Fox production team, running a trial session on January 17.

Shane van Gisbergen reveals Kevin Harvick's alarming advice for Superspeedway racing

Ahead of his rookie campaign in the Xfinity Series, Shane van Gisbergen is getting up to speed with pack racing, something he has not done before. He admitted that he has been gleaning advice from veteran drivers.

The 3x Supercars champion added that Kevin Harvick has warned him about wrecks on Superspeedway ovals asking him to brace himself for big impacts.

"Kevin Harvick has been really good for advice. We were talking about getting safe in the car and how to look around for things that could be useful. He said to be prepared as it’s going to be the biggest hits you’re ever going to take. That’s not a nice thing to hear, but it’s reality, and it’s just how it is going to be. It is completely different racing. You have to get through it, place your car in the right spot, and survive till the end."

Expand Tweet

Van Gisbergen will make his Superspeedway debut in the season-opening ARCA race with Pinnacle Racing Group at Daytona before making his Xfinity debut later that day.