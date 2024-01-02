Shane van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing announce his NASCAR ARCA team for the Daytona race 

Shane van Gisbergen will race for Pinnacle Racing Group in the ARCA season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 17 ahead of his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut.

Following his phenomenal Cup Series debut last season, the Supercars ace was recently announced as a full-time driver of the #97 Chevrolet fielded by Kaulig Racing's Xfinity program in 2024.

Trackhouse Racing president Ty Norris had earlier confirmed that Shane van Gisbergen had to run the ARCA season opener at Daytona to gain approval for the succeeding Xfinity Series race at the track.

To attain the approval to race on Superspeedways, the 3x Supercars champion will be behind the wheel of a Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet. Trackhouse Racing made the announcement on January 2 and is yet to announce more details about Gisbergen's maiden Xfinity ride.

"DOUBLE DUTY AT @DAYTONA ! @shanevg97 will run the season-opening @ARCA_Racing race for @RacePRG in addition to making his @NASCAR_Xfinity Series debut with @TeamChevy ."

The Pinnacle Racing Group is owned by Mark and Jerry Webb and came into existence in 2023. With Shane Huffman leading the outfit, the team fielded the #28 Chevrolet SS for Luke Fenhaus in the ARCA Menards Series East last year.

It also entered select ARCA races with Fenhaus, Connor Zilisch, and Carson Kvapil behind the wheel of the #28 Chevy. Jack Wood drove the car in the ARCA West Series. In its first year of operation, the team racked up three wins out of the 15 races it entered in the three ARCA series.

Shane van Gisbergen is set to make his ARCA Menards debut with the Pinnacle team on Saturday, February 17. Later that day, he will make his Xfinity debut in the United Rentals 300 for Kaulig Racing.

Shane van Gisbergen hopeful of emulating former Supercar champion and NASCAR Cup driver

Shane van Gisbergen will be following in the footsteps of former two-time V8 Supercars champion and NASCAR Cup race winner Marcus Ambrose, who pursued a career in the States.

In a recent interview with motorsport.com, Gisbergen reflected on the Australian driver's career in NASCAR and acknowledged that the transition might not unfold seamlessly.

“Marcos Ambrose is a great example. Similar background coming into NASCAR. When I researched how Marcus did it and what he went through. It took him three seasons before he was full-time in the Cup Series.”

He added:

“I forgot about that side of things. It's not going to be an easy transition. He sent me a lot of advice on what to expect and how to approach things. I want to emulate what he's done. Get into the Cup Series and be successful. I think his career was really awesome. He had a great time here, and loved his experience, so I'd like to be like that.”

Gisbergen, unlike Ambrose, isn't keen on enduring a three-year wait as he has already expressed his desire to race in the Cup Series in 2025.