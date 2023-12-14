“I want to be full-time in the Cup Series in 2025”: Shane van Gisbergen talks about his goals after signing with Kaulig Racing in Xfinity Series

Shane van Gisbergen has touched down in America, as he gears up for his rookie campaign in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and a part-time schedule in the Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen will be driving the #97 Chevy for Kaulig Racing in the second-tier series but has already set his eyes on a full-time Cup Series ride, as he aims to reach the premier series in 2025.

Making an appearance on NASCAR SiriusXM Radio, the 3x SuperCars champion revealed his plans to reach the highest echelon of stock car racing in America.

"It's all NASCAR now!" he said. "When the program was sort of coming together and the way it worked with my contract over, what Trackhouse has provided and come up with, it's a pretty awesome thing doing 40 races."

"I gotta stay fully committed and the opportunity I have got I want to be full-time in the Cup Series in 2025. Next year, I got to be all in and prepared to do the best I can."

The 34-year-old is already a race winner at the premier level, as he reached the victory lane in his debut outing with Trackhouse Racing in the Chicago Street Race.

Shane van Gisbergen, though, acknowledged his lack of experience racing on NASCAR ovals, as he is looking forward to the challenge in his rookie campaign.

"Trackhouse has placed me with Kaulig to just learn the tracks, learn the circuits and learn the way of NASCAR and how life is here. Getting to experience seven Cup races and getting to that as part of Trackhouse and some of Kaulig as well," he said.

"Just learning it all, it's gonna be a big deal but with the expertise I'm getting from Trackhouse that's a massive help."

Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 racing schedule includes 40 starts in the Cup and the Xfinity level.

Kaulig Racing President reveals how they signed Shane van Gisbergen

Following Shane van Gisbergen's heroics in the inaugural Chicago street race, he instantly became the biggest prospect in the NASCAR driver market.

Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice revealed talks began with Trackhouse for a potential part-time Xfinity deal which later evolved into a full-time ride. Chandler Smith's exit from the team further aided the negotiations, helping them secure the services of the Kiwi driver.

“We started our talks with Trackhouse about the possibility of putting SVG in an Xfinity car for a few races quite some time ago, and from there, the talks evolved to discussions about how much it would cost to run a full season,” Rice said in the team press release.

“Once we knew we had an open seat for next season, it became the perfect scenario to put him in the car. We partner with Trackhouse’s pit crew department, and with their key support from Chevrolet, it made teaming up an easy decision.”

After denying Kaulig Racing a victory in Chicago earlier this season, Van Gisbergen will fight for the Xfinity title with the team in 2024.