"I can’t wait to get to Florida" - Ross Chastain upbeat about upcoming NASCAR race after weekend in Vegas

The 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 is set to begin today at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will be one of the playoff drivers who will look to get a win to advance into the Championship 4 event.

Last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the #1 Chevrolet driver was in a strong position to win. In the closing laps, however, he lost the lead and fell one spot short of clinching a spot in the Championship 4 in his first career playoff appearance.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the post-season race for the first time since the venue held its Championship race in 2019. Chastain and his #1 Trackhouse Racing Team will look to replicate their strong form at the 1.5-mile-long track on Sunday.

Speaking about the Homestead race, Ross Chastain admitted that he is looking forward to the Dixie Vodka 400 event. He is excited to take to the grid for Sunday’s race after Las Vegas’s impressive performance and having a strong #1 Chevrolet.

Chastain said:

“I am really looking forward to Homestead. After this weekend in Vegas and having such a strong car, I can’t wait to get to Florida. I was talking with my engineers earlier last week and they were really pumped about the car we were bringing to Las Vegas and I think we proved how good it really was, so that gives me a ton of confidence for Homestead.”

Ross Chastain will return to the track this weekend, where he has not raced much in his six-year-long Cup career. He has made three appearances in the Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has an average finish of 28.333. He currently stands in second place in the playoff standings, with an 18-point advantage over the playoff elimination line.

“We tested there a couple of weeks ago” – Ross Chastain

Further into the conversation, Ross Chastain admitted that he is filled with confidence about competing at another intermediate track. He went on to say that he had tested at a 1.5-mile-long track a few weeks ago and it was a great experience.

Chastain said:

“Absolutely. We tested there a couple of weeks ago and I got several laps in and practiced running the wall, which is great. The team told me they were prepared to fix the car if I got into the wall so I could really go out there and find the limits.”

Catch Ross Chastain at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He will start in the 10th row after qualifying for P20 in Saturday’s qualifying race.

