“I can’t watch a driver cry”: Female NASCAR driver Amber Balcaen shares her raw reaction on Denny Hamlin’s emotional Las Vegas win

Amber Balcaen reacted to Denny Hamlin’s emotional win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. She admitted finding it difficult to see other racecar drivers cry without feeling the same way.

Ad

What happened was that Hamlin started the weekend strong by securing the pole position. The veteran NASCAR driver eventually worked his way to the front, taking the lead from his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe and capturing his 60th Cup Series victory. He dedicated the win to his father, who first supported his journey into racing.

Amber Balcaen, a part-time driver in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series, not only empathized with Denny Hamlin’s emotional moment but also highlighted how exciting the Cup Series can be. She noted that despite some fans calling it “boring,” the late-race battle between Hamlin, Briscoe, and Kyle Larson for a Championship 4 spot proved otherwise.

Ad

Trending

In an Instagram story, the 33-year-old Canadian stock car racing driver said:

“I cannot watch a driver cry, and not also cry. Like, it's just so cool.”

“(There's) been a lot of talk lately about if the Cup races are entertaining or not. Those last 14 laps... they were entertaining.”

Amber Balcaen's Instagram story - Source: @amberbalcaen10 on IG

This year, Amber Balcaen has made only two starts in the ARCA Menards Series, both on superspeedways (Daytona and Talladega). She’s also competed in other racing series, including the Ontario Sportsman Series, where she scored a third-place finish at Sauble Speedway.

Ad

“This means a lot”: Denny Hamlin on dedicating 60th career victory to his dad at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from his fans throughout his NASCAR career. Fighting back tears, he emphasized how much the victory meant to him, as it marked a milestone he had long hoped to achieve for his father, Dennis.

Ad

In a post-race interview at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 44-year-old NASCAR driver said:

“This means a lot. This is the point when I kind of give the fans some sh*t, but not today. I appreciate all of you so much.”

“Obviously, I just want to say hi to my dad, family back at home, all the friends that came out here for Vegas, hoping we get 60. I didn't think we were, but, yeah, just put the pedal down in those last 10 laps and made it happen.”

Ad

Denny Hamlin driving the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

While Denny Hamlin secured his 60th Cup Series win, Kyle Larson came home in second place after leading for 129 of 267 laps. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe finished in third and fourth, respectively, with fellow Toyota driver Tyler Reddick rounding out the top five.

With the milestone win, Hamlin moves into a tie with Kevin Harvick for 10th on NASCAR’s all-time wins list, just three behind former teammate Kyle Busch, who leads active drivers with 63. Despite his long list of accomplishments, Hamlin still seeks his first Cup Series championship. He'll have another chance to achieve now that he’s officially secured a spot in the Championship 4 with two races remaining in the Round of 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.