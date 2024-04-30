"I can tell you whose fault it is" - Bubba Wallace's spotter points to the real culprit behind recent bad run of results

Bubba Wallace once again found himself on the bitter end of things at Dover. The 23XI Racing driver was forced out of the race for the second week in a row with a DNF. Wallace's exit from Dover was something that some NASCAR fans deemed the mistake of rookie Zane Smith.

However, spotters Brett Griffin, TJ Majors, and Wallace's own spotter Freddie Kraft didn't share that opinion of Smith. To the spotters, it wasn't the rookie who was at fault. Instead, all three of them more or less agreed that it was a situation during a race or a racing incident that led to the DNF of the #23 along with other drivers.

Speaking on Door Bumper Clear, Griffin claimed Smith was put in a bad spot by Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick, after which things went haywire.

"Tyler gets loose again and Zane is kind of coming down to get on his door it looked like to me almost to side draft him, that was where Zane made a mistake. I don't think that it was anybody's 'fault'. I think Zane got in a bad spot and he didn't try to dig himself out of it. He tried to remain a racecar driver in that particular situation and he needed to just forfeit what he was going to lose," Griffin said.

TJ Majors believed that if anybody was to blame in this "racing deal," it wasn't Smith. According to the spotter of Brad Keselowski, it wasn't the rookie's job to lift "for some other guy's mistake."

Having said that, Majors mentioned the one thing that Smith could've done better.

"To me one thing that Zane should've done more of is be a little more defensive. Don't even let the situation happen. Stop it from happening before it does," he described.

When it came to what Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft thought, he had somewhat of a realistic and hilarious take on the whole thing.

"If Zane does try to back out of that situation, it's not like we're the tail of the field, he's just gonna get run over from behind by somebody else. I can tell you whose fault it is, it's whoever f*****g tweeted two weeks ago that we had the longest streak without a DNF because now we've got back to back ones," Kraft said.

Bubba Wallace hoping to not be around 'squirrels' at Kansas

Speaking after his race ended earlier than he would've liked, Bubba Wallace revealed that him being 30 years of age, and soon to be a father, he has to be "more mature" in dealing with such scenarios.

Wallace also mentioned that a DNF wasn't a result they needed, as he took a subtle jibe at looking forward to the next race.

"Back to back DNFs. We'll just go on to Kansas where hopefully we're not around any squirrels and kick their a**," Wallace added.

In the next race at Kansas, Wallace would be hoping to not have a hat trick of DNFs. In fact, Kansas could be the race where Wallace ends up going to the victory lane.

He has won there before and this year, he's looking stronger than ever with three top 5 finishes already this season.