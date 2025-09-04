“I chewed him out”: Pioneer NASCAR reporter tells Dale Earnhardt Jr. how she confronted ‘no women allowed’ rule on the press credentials

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently invited senior NASCAR journalist Deb Williams to his Dale Jr. Download podcast. Williams, who is currently a senior writer with RacinToday.com, has penned articles for National Speed Sport News and FasTrack as well. Needless to say, she is one of the most well-known writers in the community.Dale Jr. took Williams back to the time when NASCAR had a “No Women Allowed” policy at Darlington Raceway. The year was 1980. It was Williams’ first time being able to pick up a media credential, so the policy wasn’t exactly what she was expecting.“That was Labor Day, 1980. But it was interesting because Jay Wells (PR at Rockingham at the time) was helping out (at Darlington), and he was in the press box,” Williams told Dale Earnhardt Jr. “And when I got in the press box, and I saw him, and that was on my press pass, I chewed him out.”“And he's up there going, 'We're not talking about women like you.' So the next time I went back, it wasn't on there,” she added with a smile.Williams mentioned that it was when “corporate America” started coming into the sport that it actually got rid of such policies. To Dale Jr.’s surprise, Williams revealed that the first track that had separate bathrooms for men and women was North Wilkesboro.Dale Earnhardt Jr. spearheaded the revival of North Wilkesboro, which had been left unattended for years. It wasn’t until 2023 that racing resumed at the historic racetrack when NASCAR decided to host its annual All-Star event there, bringing the Cup Series back to the foothills track after nearly 27 years.This year, North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted the All-Star Race for the third straight season. However, next year, the iconic racetrack will host a regular-season points race. The All-Star Race will move to Dover Motor Speedway instead.Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls out NASCAR in the wake of JR Motorsports driver’s recent Xfinity winDale Earnhardt Jr. had something to say after Connor Zilisch won last week’s Xfinity race at Portland Raceway in a controversial manner. Zilisch, a former development driver for Trackhouse Racing, drives the No. 88 full-time for JR Motorsports, which Dale Jr. owns.According to Dale Jr., NASCAR should have 10-second penalties for the drivers who didn’t make the A-frame in Turn 2. Speaking of it on his Dale Jr. Download podcast, the Hall of Famer said,“There’s probably some protocol or something already in place. Everybody knew beforehand if you don’t run the A-frame, it’s like a lot of seconds. It’s like 30 seconds of some s**t, or your lap don’t count. Why didn’t they do that? I mean, it’s the most important lap of the race.”“I know it’s not the fastest way, they didn’t gain any advantage, but they did put four tires off the racetrack and cut the corner, and NASCAR hasn’t stepped in to do anything before,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained.Next up for Zilisch is the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway. Scheduled for Saturday, September 6, the 160-lap race will be televised on CW (7:30 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.