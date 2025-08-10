“I'd be honored to have him as teammate”: When Tony Stewart was left flattered after driving Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren F1 car at Watkins Glen

A resurfaced clip from a 2011 video shows NASCAR legend Tony Stewart speaking after swapping cars with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton at Watkins Glen. With the Cup series now headed to Watkins Glen, Stewart’s reaction, especially his praise for Hamilton, has become the highlight of the post.The clip was originally posted on X by an account named Tatiana. The caption read,“Oh wow!! This was 14 years ago.”In the footage, Tony Stewart talked about how comfortable the experience was and thanked Lewis Hamilton and his McLaren team. Stewart specifically praised Hamilton’s feedback.“Lew’s information is spot on, I’d be honored to have him as a teammate.”Stewart also commented on the braking power of the McLaren Mercedes MP4-23, noting that even though he had been told they were good, he didn’t realize they would be “that good.” Tony Stewart also enjoyed experiencing high downforce again after years in stock cars.In 2011, Lewis Hamilton and Tony Stewart participated in the “Car Swap at The Glen,” a one-off event broadcast by the Speed channel in partnership with Mobil 1. The day brought together the reigning 2008 F1 world champion and the three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner for an exchange of cars.The weather forced both drivers to run rain tires. Hamilton took to the track first in his McLaren Mercedes MP4-23, the car in which he had won the 2008 F1 title. He began with two careful laps on the drying surface before finishing with a burnout that drew cheers from fans.Stewart then drove his No. 14 Chevrolet around the full road course, including the Glen’s “Boot” section not used in NASCAR Cup races. After his run, the much-anticipated swap began.As sourced via the Express, Hamilton admitted he never thought he’d drive an actual NASCAR stock car. Joking about manual transmissions and NASCAR’s reputation for blown engines, he nevertheless handled Stewart’s Chevy with confidence, completing six laps and ending with another burnout. Stewart said seeing Hamilton’s burnout meant he was clearly enjoying himself.When Tony Stewart climbed into the McLaren, he initially struggled but quickly found his rhythm. On the drying track, he set a best lap of 1:42, eight seconds faster than Hamilton’s earlier wet run.Stewart called it “the experience of a lifetime.” Former Watkins Glen president Michael Printup said the event gave him goosebumps, as it brought the sound of an F1 engine back to a track with Formula 1 history.Tony Stewart sees FOX’s IndyCar deal as “ground-breaking”Following FOX Corporation’s agreement to purchase a one-third stake in Penske Entertainment, Tony Stewart shared his reaction to the news. The deal, valued between $125 million and $135 million according to The Wall Street Journal, gives FOX part ownership of both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Stewart, who is semi-retired from NASCAR but remains active in motorsport, spoke to WISH-TV about the development. He said,“I think it’s exciting, I don’t really haven’t had enough time to sit down and really analyse and think about it. I think it’s a big move, what that’s gonna be at the end of the day, I don’t know. But I think it’s a great opportunity for IndyCar and the Speedway to have a partner like FOX on board.”Tony Stewart described the move as potentially “ground-breaking” and suggested it could lead to more such partnerships in the future if it proves successful. Stewart also noted that he was unsure if a deal of this nature had ever happened before in American motorsport.Roger Penske, who has owned IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2019, has overseen significant growth in the series. Stewart believes the addition of FOX as a stakeholder could further raise the sport’s profile and create new opportunities for teams, drivers, and fans alike.