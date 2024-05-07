"I’d have been pi**ed off": Kyle Larson on potentially losing to Denny Hamlin after historic Kansas finish

By getting just ahead of Chris Buescher at Kansas, Kyle Larson won the race by a margin of 0.001 seconds, the closest finish in NASCAR history. And winning with such a record-breaking margin was naturally a reason for jubilation for Larson.

After the race, Larson claimed he wouldn't have been mad if he was on the other side of this photo finish, him in second and Chris Buescher as the winner. However, if it was Denny Hamlin instead of Buescher in the victory lane by a margin of 0.001 seconds against him, Larson wouldn't have liked it. Speaking to Fronstretch, he said:

"I think I respect the heck out of his talent, and, I think if I would have finished — say he won, and I finished second, I was still happy. But say, me and Denny had come down to the finish like that and he edges me out by a thousandth, I’d have been pi**ed off just because I’ve finished second to him so many times, and I would hate to probably — oh, the Larson-Hamlin finish or Hamlin beat him again. That would suck," Larson said.

The Hendrick driver added that he'd find it cool to share such a feat with Buescher if the roles were reversed. Having said that, Larson claimed that the Busch-Craven finish was "way cooler" than the recent Kansas one.

"That was like a battle the last however many laps and came down to a photo finish. But no, this was still cool, and hopefully it can hang on for a long time," Larson added.

Kyle Larson won't forget this Kansas win anytime soon

Speaking about his second win of the season, one which went straight into the NASCAR history books for the way it ended, Kyle Larson claimed he wouldn't forget this win anytime soon, adding that even if this record gets broken in the future, it wouldn't change how he looks back on the experience. As quoted by Associated Press, Larson said,

"I mean, I’ll always remember this, for sure. There’s definitely wins that you can kind of get lost in the distance a little bit, but when you finish and have the closest finish in Cup Series history, I don’t think you’re ever going to forget about it, even if it gets broken someday. Great to be on this side of it."

But Larson's joy and jubilance was a stark contrast to what Chris Buescher was feeling moments after the race. He claimed he was at a loss for words after his win was taken from him and handed to Larson. Buescher admitted that he hadn't seen a reply other than the picture, and even in that, he couldn't see the #5 finishing ahead of him.

In the end, he conceded that it "sucks to be that close" and afterward, posted on his social media about Larson.