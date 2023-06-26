"I'd rather be battling for wins and crashing”: Despite good recent performances, Kyle Larson is frustrated with his speed

Although Kyle Larson finished in the top five during the Ally 400 in Nashville, he was still frustrated with his performance. Larson's season has been filled with highs and lows. He is either in the top five and has a chance to win, or a wreck or mechanical issue forces him to quit the race early.

Larson is still having a strong season, regardless of how you look at it. He's had two victories, six top-five finishes, seven top-10 finishes, and five DNFs according to his season stats to date. The majority of the reason Larson is not higher in the points rankings is due to his DNFs.

But a top-five finish isn't enough for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. He spoke to the media about the areas where his car is lacking and where he would like to improve in the upcoming races.

"Yeah I mean it's been. Yeah I mean obviously this is the most consistent we have been. But it's also the slowest we have been so, yeah I team I am happy that we are finishing and getting the most out of our days but I'm also I'd rather be battling for wins and crashing, honestly." he said.

Of course, a victory in 2021 was among the top-five placings. Kyle Larson then followed it up in 2022 with another impressive display. That second race was won by his teammate Chase Elliott. Hendrick Motorsports is strong on this track, as can be seen from here. Larson ended up rounding off the top five.

Kyle Larson to debut his CARS Tour at the Caraway Speedway

On June 28, Kyle Larson will debut with JR Motorsports at Caraway Speedway. Driving the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Late Model, he will make his Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour debut. Carson Kvapil, the reigning LMSC Series winner, and Larson will now be teammates.

Kyle Larson has experience competing in numerous racing series. He has often done this throughout his career, and this CARS Tour competition is just another example.

"As a team, we’ve been pretty good at Caraway, with the win last season in the Old North State Nationals, and I know how our cars perform there. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to race with him.” Carson Kvapil said.

As he approaches Caraway Speedway this week, Larson feels confident. His teammate Kvapil is the season's leading scorer and already has three victories. He led 59 of the 200 laps to win the Old North State Nationals at Caraway Speedway in March 2022.

