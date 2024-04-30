"I'd rather fix the car": Denny Hamlin dismisses Kyle Larson's suggestion to remove NASCAR Next Gen Cup car's rearview camera

Winner of the last NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, Denny Hamlin is one driver who seems to disagree with fellow competitor Kyle Larson's views on what changes the governing body needs to make to the Next Gen Cup Series cars.

After last Sunday's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, competitors were quick to jump on the everpresent topic of dirty air and the difficulty in overtaking the seventh-generation racecar has created for the drivers.

The driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson, called out for the removal of the rearview camera from the cars in view of making it more difficult for leading drivers to 'air block' the ones behind.

Air blocking is a phenomenon that has seen drivers defend themselves from cars behind them by driving in the same line as the one behind, effectively reducing downforce for the following car. Hamlin did not seem to be on board with the idea and elaborated in a post-race press conference posted by the Cup Scene on YouTube:

"I use it at times but I didn't use it much today simply because Dover's just a track where things happen so fast. I kind of rely more on the spotter to defend that I do the actual camera. It wouldn't change anything because the spotters will tell you where to drive. I'd rather fix the car, the tire, something."

With NASCAR Cup Series drivers always asking for improvements from the Next Gen Cup car, it remains to be seen whether Denny Hamlin's or Kyle Larson's suggestions will be implemented in the future.

Denny Hamlin details Bubba Wallace's bad luck during NASCAR Cup race at Dover

Elaborating on what has been a difficult two weeks for Denny Hamlin's team 23XI Racing especially the #23 crew, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver recently took to his podcast to share how he keeps his drivers motivated.

Touching on how Hamlin sends motivational texts to drivers after results such as Bubba Wallace's crash at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver said:

"I usually send him texts encouraging him on tough days or weeks like this for sure. He's (Bubba Wallace) just gotten so used to running up front, he's a top-10 guy now, for sure."

