“I’d rather be winning races”: Ty Gibbs claims winning the Rookie of the Year award “isn’t going to change his life”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is not worried about winning the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year as he's rather focused on putting his #54 Toyota in the victory lane.

Gibbs and Noah Gragson were the two candidates fighting for the Cup Series Rookie of the Year honors this season. The JGR driver outperformed Gragson in the first half of the season, finishing 10 places higher than the Legacy Motor Club driver in the 18 races they ran together.

Gibbs was the favorite to win the award, but after Gragson's indefinite suspension, he is assured of the honor at the end of the season. He recently admitted that he was not concerned about winning the award but was putting his efforts into earning his maiden Cup Series victory.

“I guess it’s a cool award to win, but I’m just focusing on me and trying to get better each week,” Gibbs said at Richmond Raceway to Autoweek. “Really, I haven’t thought much about it. I’m not aware of what he’s doing or where he’s running during each race, just about what I’m doing.”

“I know I have a lot to learn and there’s a lot of racing to go, so it hasn’t been a big thing in my mind. Of course, I’d rather have it than not, but I’d rather be winning races. Winning Rookie of the Year or not winning it isn’t going to change my life. I don’t think much about it either way,” he added.

The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has fared well in his rookie year in the premier national series. He has racked up two top-five finishes as well as five top-10 finishes in the 25 races before the regular season finale at Daytona.

However, these stats pale in comparison to his veteran teammates at JGR, who have all won a race and are locked into the playoffs. Ty Gibbs has improved as the season has progressed and has been particularly quick around the road courses.

He recently achieved his career-best result of P5 at Watkins Glen, where he appeared to be the fastest Toyota driver. With his results currently trending upward, he will be hoping to win a race in the near future.

Ty Gibbs wants to win at Daytona and enter the NASCAR playoffs

Heading to the final regular season race at Daytona International Speedway, Ty Gibbs is the first driver below the cut-off mark. He is 32 points behind Bubba Wallace, who currently occupies the only remaining spot for the playoffs.

Although the #54 Toyota driver can mathematically enter the playoffs on points, he wishes to win this weekend at Daytona.

“My focus right now is trying to win at Daytona and putting the Monster Energy Toyota team in the Playoffs,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Ty Gibbs is in the thick of the playoff bubble which bursts as the checkered flag falls at Daytona this Saturday, with the final playoff entrant decided at the end of the 160-lap ordeal.