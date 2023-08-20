“That Silver Spoon taste is bitter” - Ty Gibbs faces backlash from NASCAR fans after his dig at Sam Mayer post-Watkins Glen race

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs dominated the Shriners Children's 200 at Watkins Glen on Saturday but was spun around by old rival Sam Mayer on the final restart.

Gibbs in the #19 Toyota was a class ahead of the field in Saturday's race as he started on the pole and disappeared into the distance on every restart. On the penultimate restart, Mayer and Gibbs were jostling for the lead, with the #19 driver pulling off an aggressive move to keep the lead.

Mayer retaliated in the final overtime restart as he rear-ended Gibbs' Toyota spinning him around while he went on to win the race. In a post-race interview, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver took a subtle dig at the race winner as he congratulated the #1 Chevy driver for his second win in many starts.

"I don't really know how much of a conversation you can have with him in that situation," Gibbs said. "We grew up racing each other. I think he has more starts than I do, and this is his second win. Congratulations to him on his second win. Definitely wish I could have gotten my 13th there."

The Cup Series rookie later reiterated the same comments on MRN as he said:

"I'm racing on Sundays. He has more starts and I have more wins."

Ty Gibbs' post-race comments have once again made him the public enemy despite being the fastest driver on Saturday. His playful jab during the post-race interview has left many NASCAR fans furious.

One user on Twitter (X) wrote, referring to Gibbs:

"That Silver Spoon taste is bitter."

Here are a few other reactions:

Ty Gibbs finished 17th in the Xfinity race and will start on the second row for the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Sam Mayer apologizes after wrecking Ty Gibbs at Watkins Glen

The #1 JR Motorsports driver apologized for his mistake which cost Ty Gibbs an Xfinity race win at the Glen. Sam Mayer accepted his mistake as he admitted that he had lost control on the final restart at Turn 1.

“My mindset is, I really didn’t have to do that and I didn’t want to do that,” he said on NASCAR SiriusXM radio. “I just, I made a mistake, a mistake and we hopped into him and lost control pretty much. Just trying to get too much out of that corner and obviously, he got the short end of the stick.

“So I do apologize to him. I guess if he ever hears this I do apologize. But it obviously ended up pretty good for us getting those bonus points getting a win for the organization is still a priority for us.”

Having earned his second victory of the season, Mayer is currently fifth in the regular season Xfinity standings.