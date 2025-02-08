“I didn’t think NASCAR would invite me”: Carl Edwards raises eyebrows with his “nervous” admission during the Red Carpet talk

Carl Edwards is one of the newest members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025. However, while speaking on the Red Carpet after the Blue Jacket Ceremony, Edwards acknowledged that he was overwhelmed when he learned that NASCAR wanted him back to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, especially since he never expected to be invited by NASCAR after the way he left the sport.

Edwards retired from NASCAR abruptly at the end of the 2016 season. In his Cup Series career between 2004 and 2016, Edwards scored 28 wins, 124 top-five finishes, and finished as runner-up in the championship two times.

The first time he returned to NASCAR was when he was named among the 75 greatest drivers at an event at the Darlington Raceway. He appeared as a broadcaster for that event and opened up about his life since leaving the sport. However, he was nervous about attending the event, revealing it during the Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Trending

"I didn't think NASCAR would invite me back like this. When I came to Darlington last year, I was truly nervous about the reception and the welcome. I mean, that and then this, I understand what the NASCAR family is about. But for me, it was after 2016, that was a good season, it was almost a perfect season. I got home and I thought man, I'm so satisfied with my career, it's so wonderful and I needed to be a father and a husband... But I just can't believe that NASCAR welcomed me back," Carl Edwards shared (1:05:05 onwards).

Edwards was arguably one of the most unique drivers in NASCAR.

The fascinating NASCAR career of Carl Edwards

Edwards made his NASCAR debut when the sport was booming, making it a difficult time for newcomers. His journey into professional racing was unconventional. According to an Associated Press report, Edwards was a substitute teacher who handed out self-promotional business cards at tracks, hoping for a chance.

“If you’re looking for a driver, you’re looking for me,” his cards used to read.

Expand Tweet

One of these cards paid off, leading to a seven-race deal with MB Motorsports in the Truck Series in 2002. Edwards' big break, however, came when Jack Roush noticed his talent and offered him a spot on Roush Racing’s roster where he eventually made it to the Cup Series.

Fans loved his backflips from the top of his car whenever he won a race. Edwards once even ran across the finish line in Talladega after his car got wrecked. He was one of the favorites because of his unique style.

After 11 years with Roush Fenway Racing, Carl Edwards joined Joe Gibbs Racing in search of a Cup championship. He had come agonizingly close to winning the title two times. After his controversial loss in 2016, when a late caution triggered a chaotic restart, resulting in a wreck that ruined his title hopes, he called it quits.

In a recent interview, Edwards reflected on his call and said that if he had to do it again, he would do it more graciously. Interestingly, there is still a chance that Carl Edwards could make a shock one-off return to Cup Series at the Coca-Cola 600 this season.

With Kyle Larson set to appear again in the Indy 500, Hendrick Motorsports is looking for a replacement driver and Edwards' name has been thrown in the mix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback