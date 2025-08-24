"I was very disappointed in myself”: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR star gets 100% real despite securing a playoff spot 

Tyler Reddick, driver of Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team, has opened up on almost losing out on his spot in the playoffs. An incident with Todd Gilliland early in the race at Daytona International Speedway on August 23 could have resulted in him being out of playoff contention.Early on in the race, Reddick hit Todd Gilliland on the front stretch on Lap 18 in a collision, which caused him to crash nose-first into the inside wall. This occurrence significantly dented his No. 45 Toyota and provided him with an uphill task in the race. However, he was able to keep driving even after the crash and ultimately finished the race in 21st place.Reddick was racing slightly above the playoff cutline, and this crash had the potential to cost him his place in the playoffs. Luckily for him, a multi-car wreck, which happened later in the race meant that his closest rival Alex Bowman could not finish, thus ensuring that Reddick retained his spot in the playoffs.Reflecting on the race, the star of Michael Jordan's team said via John Newby:&quot;I was very disappointed in myself, that's for sure. It's tough to be in the spot nonetheless, and I made the night really hard for us.&quot;The star of Michael Jordan's team had a strong start to the season, finishing second in the Daytona 500 and third at Circuit of the Americas. But his performances became inconsistent as the season went on.Speeding fines, failed inspections, crashes, and accidents affected his performance and rendered him unable to achieve a win. Nonetheless, he still secured a place in the playoffs, and this was also a result of certain late-season events involving his rivals.Michael Jordan’s NASCAR star introspects after nearly missing out on playoffsTyler Reddick openly admitted that his team has been inconsistent throughout the year, describing the season as &quot;a mess&quot; marked by multiple wrecks and lost opportunities. While his car has shown speed at times, execution and capitalizing on chances have been persistent problems. The star of Michael Jordan's NASCAR team said to Frontstretch:&quot;I know the playoffs are here, but we just need to have a couple weeks put together where we don't have any issues. That would be great. I think if we do that in the round of 16, that means we'll advance. We've been a mess. We've wrecked a lot, gave away a lot of races. It's been a tough year for sure.&quot;Since his last top-five finish at the Chicago Street race, his results have been inconsistent, with just two top-10 finishes. He acknowledged the pressure the playoffs bring but emphasized the need for steady, mistake-free races to advance further. His main goal is to put together clean performances and improve in the crucial playoff rounds ahead.