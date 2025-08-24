  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • "I was very disappointed in myself”: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR star gets 100% real despite securing a playoff spot 

"I was very disappointed in myself”: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR star gets 100% real despite securing a playoff spot 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 24, 2025 18:20 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty
Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Killer Sunrise Toyota, celebrate after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27, 2024 in Homestead, Florida. - Source: Getty

Tyler Reddick, driver of Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team, has opened up on almost losing out on his spot in the playoffs. An incident with Todd Gilliland early in the race at Daytona International Speedway on August 23 could have resulted in him being out of playoff contention.

Ad

Early on in the race, Reddick hit Todd Gilliland on the front stretch on Lap 18 in a collision, which caused him to crash nose-first into the inside wall. This occurrence significantly dented his No. 45 Toyota and provided him with an uphill task in the race. However, he was able to keep driving even after the crash and ultimately finished the race in 21st place.

Reddick was racing slightly above the playoff cutline, and this crash had the potential to cost him his place in the playoffs. Luckily for him, a multi-car wreck, which happened later in the race meant that his closest rival Alex Bowman could not finish, thus ensuring that Reddick retained his spot in the playoffs.

Ad
Trending

Reflecting on the race, the star of Michael Jordan's team said via John Newby:

"I was very disappointed in myself, that's for sure. It's tough to be in the spot nonetheless, and I made the night really hard for us."
Ad

The star of Michael Jordan's team had a strong start to the season, finishing second in the Daytona 500 and third at Circuit of the Americas. But his performances became inconsistent as the season went on.

Speeding fines, failed inspections, crashes, and accidents affected his performance and rendered him unable to achieve a win. Nonetheless, he still secured a place in the playoffs, and this was also a result of certain late-season events involving his rivals.

Ad

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR star introspects after nearly missing out on playoffs

Tyler Reddick openly admitted that his team has been inconsistent throughout the year, describing the season as "a mess" marked by multiple wrecks and lost opportunities. While his car has shown speed at times, execution and capitalizing on chances have been persistent problems. The star of Michael Jordan's NASCAR team said to Frontstretch:

Ad
"I know the playoffs are here, but we just need to have a couple weeks put together where we don't have any issues. That would be great. I think if we do that in the round of 16, that means we'll advance. We've been a mess. We've wrecked a lot, gave away a lot of races. It's been a tough year for sure."

Since his last top-five finish at the Chicago Street race, his results have been inconsistent, with just two top-10 finishes. He acknowledged the pressure the playoffs bring but emphasized the need for steady, mistake-free races to advance further. His main goal is to put together clean performances and improve in the crucial playoff rounds ahead.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications