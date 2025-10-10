"I don’t care": Joey Logano makes opinion clear on NASCAR's championship format debate

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:18 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano (Source: Imagn)

The debate over NASCAR's current championship playoff format has been one of the hottest topics in the sport, and the defending champion, Joey Logano, has recently shared his thoughts on it. He has made his stance clear that he doesn’t care about what format NASCAR uses to determine its champion, because, in the end, a champion is a champion.

The current NASCAR Cup Series playoff format is competed over 10 races with 16 drivers and three rounds, with four drivers also being eliminated after each round with the exception of the final round, where the champion is decided. There has been discussion going on about the playoff format change, and NASCAR is evaluating significant changes to its format that could take effect in the 2026 season.

In the latest episode of “Rubbin is Racing,” the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion broke down why he refuses to join the ongoing argument about whether the current playoff format is fair or not. For him, it all comes down to one thing—the win.

Trending
“I don't care. Because you know why? The trophy's the same size, the check's the same size, and the stats still says champion. The rules are the rules, right? Like, they were given to everybody. We all started at zero in Daytona, and everybody's found their way to get this far. The rules are the rules, and we just got to play them from there. So, to me, a champion's not any different depending on the format to me.” Logano said.
With a P20 finish at Charlotte Roval last week, Joey Logano locked his Round of 8 spot over Ross Chastain by four points.

The #22 Team Penske Ford driver also addressed critics who claim he only supports the current format because he has won all his championships under it, but he insists that even if NASCAR changed formats, winning would still mean just as much. Logano won his titles in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

Joey Logano believes greatness is defined by championships, not by format

For Joey Logano, greatness in sports is measured by championships—just like in other sports where people always ask, ‘How many trophies or wins do you have?’

In the aforementioned interview, Logano continued:

“It's still a championship and I measure athletes off of that. I just do teams and greatness are off of rings. How many rings do you have? How many? Like you guys watch a lot of other sports, obviously. What's the question people always bring up? How many rings you got?”

Joey Logano will kick off the Round of 8 from the eighth position in the championship standings with 24 points below the elimination line. He at least needs a win or a consistent solid performance in all three races of the semi-final round to advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix on November 2.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
