“I don’t know if he was saying English”: Carson Hocevar talks about IShowSpeed’s hilarious reaction to NASCAR ride-along at Daytona

As part of his Speed Does America marathon livestream, popular streamer IShowSpeed made a stop at Daytona International Speedway, where he linked up with NASCAR’s own rising disruptor, Carson Hocevar. The 20-year-old creator, who commands over 43 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly streams to tens of thousands live, spent a day at the superspeedway alongside Hocevar and track president Frank Kelleher.

Ad

The meeting wasn't just a photo-op. It turned into a full NASCAR-style experience that Speed's audience tuned in to see in real time. Hocevar first strapped the streamer into the No. 43 stock car for a ride-along at 124 mph around Daytona's 2.5-mile oval before letting him take the wheel himself. Speed climbed into the car provided by the NASCAR Racing Experience and lapped the circuit solo, with spotters guiding him via radio just as they would a professional driver.

Ad

Trending

When asked about it ahead of qualifying at Darlington, Hocevar admitted he wasn't entirely sure what he was hearing during the ride-along (via Peter Stratta on X):

"I could hear him a little bit. I don't know if he was saying English. I don't know if he knew what he was saying yet, but it was definitely funny. You could see him reacting and a little bit shocked. I think he'd probably a bit of an idea of what he was going to do in reaction, for the show part of it. And I think that all kind of probably fell out the window, when he actually fell out of the sights and sounds." (2:23 onwards)

Ad

The duo finished things off by riding a fire truck around the track before spraying water across the infield grass with its firehose. The sequence delivered the kind of reactions Speed is known for, and his fans weren't disappointed.

Ad

Carson Hocevar laughed about the moment but also admitted he wasn't a stranger to Speed's content.

"Yeah, I've watched him, or especially known of him. The influence he has. I've seen a lot of times when he goes to other countries and everything. It's unreal, unlike anything I've seen is for sure, so… Yeah, I'm online quite a bit, so it's hard not to see him on my feed," said Hocevar (0:37 onwards).

Ad

The collaboration gave fans of both NASCAR and online streaming a rare crossover moment that showcased the spectacle of stock car racing to an entirely new audience.

Carson Hocevar's road to Darlington's Round of 16 opener

Carson Hocevar with NASCAR fans before the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. Source: Imagn

Carson Hocevar's own season has been one of promise mixed with pitfalls. After being crowned 2024 Rookie of the Year, he returned to Spire Motorsports' No. 77 this year with high expectations. There were flashes of speed, including six top-ten finishes and a victory in the NASCAR All-Star Open, but he couldn’t string together the consistency needed for a playoff berth.

Ad

Mechanical issues were a recurring theme, with seven DNFs over the 26-race regular season. But it was not the only thing that disrupted his rhythm. Hocevar's reputation for overly aggressive driving led to multiple clashes with Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., which drew criticism. The tension has cooled since, but it shows how his bold approach often tilts towards controversy.

Missing the postseason is a setback, but far from a failure. At just 22, he is still viewed as one of NASCAR's most intriguing talents. For Carson Hocevar, the challenge now is less about instant results and more about proving he can harness his raw ability into a sustainable Cup career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.