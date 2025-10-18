“I don’t like the way he races”: RCR star Jesse Love doesn’t mince words about Nick Sanchez after Las Vegas drama 

The tension between Jesse Love and Nick Sanchez boiled over after last week's NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Now, the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver has unleashed criticism of his fellow Chevy driver.In the closing 23 laps of the Focused Health 302, Love and Sanchez got involved in a side-by-side duel. The two cars ran intimately, and the exchange nearly led to contact on the last restart. Following the event, the two exchanged heated words.During a media availability ahead of Saturday's Talladega race, NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto asked Love whether the two drivers followed up after their confrontation last week. Love responded that the matter was not raised, even though their teams, RCR and Sanchez's team, Big Machine Racing, shared meetings.&quot;Well, we never spoke about it afterwards. We had like our post-race competition meeting and what not together. It wasn't brought up, but I mean, at the end of the day, it's probably as simple as, I don't like the way he races or the situations he puts himself and other people in on a week-to-week basis and he doesn't care what anybody has to say,&quot; Jesse Love said.&quot;So it's like, that's kind of is what it is. There's not really any fixing that. At least nothing that I don't think I can probably do. But at the end of the day, he's got to do what he feels is best for himself,&quot; he added.Love had led 22 laps at Vegas but, after a late caution and pit-sequence shuffle, he restarted third and fell to sixth. Sanchez finished fifth. Post-race, he confronted Sanchez on pit road. According to reports, Jesse Love told Sanchez:&quot;That's why you crash half these f***ing races?&quot;Love also shoved Sanchez's chest and walked away. Sanchez, who was eliminated from the playoffs, responded that he was racing for the win for Big Machine Racing and himself.Jesse Love in great spot to secure Championship 4 spot at TalladegaJesse Love is heading to the second race of the Round of 8, 20 points ahead of the cutline and with a solid track record, which could fix his spot in the Championship 4.The 20-year-old earned his first Xfinity race at the 2.66-mile oval last spring. He started in the front row and held off the competition in a fuel-strategy battle to win. Later in October 2024, he had another top-10 finish during the playoff round at Talladega. Love again earned the pole and led a race-high 28 laps, but finished sixth after a late incident. This year, he finished in third place this spring after starting from the pole position.