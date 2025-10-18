  • NASCAR
  • Richard Childress Racing
  • “I don’t like the way he races”: RCR star Jesse Love doesn’t mince words about Nick Sanchez after Las Vegas drama 

“I don’t like the way he races”: RCR star Jesse Love doesn’t mince words about Nick Sanchez after Las Vegas drama 

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 18, 2025 16:35 GMT
Jesse Love reflects on with Nick Sanchez after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas race. Images via Imagn.
Jesse Love reflects on with Nick Sanchez after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas race. Images via Imagn

The tension between Jesse Love and Nick Sanchez boiled over after last week's NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Now, the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver has unleashed criticism of his fellow Chevy driver.

Ad

In the closing 23 laps of the Focused Health 302, Love and Sanchez got involved in a side-by-side duel. The two cars ran intimately, and the exchange nearly led to contact on the last restart. Following the event, the two exchanged heated words.

During a media availability ahead of Saturday's Talladega race, NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto asked Love whether the two drivers followed up after their confrontation last week. Love responded that the matter was not raised, even though their teams, RCR and Sanchez's team, Big Machine Racing, shared meetings.

Ad
Trending
"Well, we never spoke about it afterwards. We had like our post-race competition meeting and what not together. It wasn't brought up, but I mean, at the end of the day, it's probably as simple as, I don't like the way he races or the situations he puts himself and other people in on a week-to-week basis and he doesn't care what anybody has to say," Jesse Love said.
Ad
"So it's like, that's kind of is what it is. There's not really any fixing that. At least nothing that I don't think I can probably do. But at the end of the day, he's got to do what he feels is best for himself," he added.
Ad

Love had led 22 laps at Vegas but, after a late caution and pit-sequence shuffle, he restarted third and fell to sixth. Sanchez finished fifth. Post-race, he confronted Sanchez on pit road. According to reports, Jesse Love told Sanchez:

"That's why you crash half these f***ing races?"

Love also shoved Sanchez's chest and walked away. Sanchez, who was eliminated from the playoffs, responded that he was racing for the win for Big Machine Racing and himself.

Ad

Jesse Love in great spot to secure Championship 4 spot at Talladega

Jesse Love is heading to the second race of the Round of 8, 20 points ahead of the cutline and with a solid track record, which could fix his spot in the Championship 4.

The 20-year-old earned his first Xfinity race at the 2.66-mile oval last spring. He started in the front row and held off the competition in a fuel-strategy battle to win. Later in October 2024, he had another top-10 finish during the playoff round at Talladega.

Love again earned the pole and led a race-high 28 laps, but finished sixth after a late incident. This year, he finished in third place this spring after starting from the pole position.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications