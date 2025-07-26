“I don’t love the spot that we’re in”: Tyler Reddick makes his feelings clear as 23XI faces pressure to meet major requirement

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was recently featured in an interview with Racer.com ahead of the crown jewel event, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. During the interaction, Reddick shared his views on his goals for the 2025 season, apart from qualifying for the playoffs.The #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver has been competing in the Cup Series since 2019. He debuted at the Daytona 500 with Richard Childress Racing and landed a full-time seat with the team in his sophomore season. He then moved to 23XI Racing and began piloting the Camry. He has showcased some flashes with eight wins in the series, five of them coming under 23XI Racing.Additionally, Tyler Reddick has been the only 23XI Racing driver to compete for the Cup Series title in the Championship Four race last year. Naturally, he is expected to do the same this year. Reflecting on the same, the 29-year-old driver told the media:“Honestly, for us, making the playoffs is the minimum requirement. This team, the kind of performance we bring to the racetrack, whether it’s our pit crew, the cars, or how we strategize and race, it’s crazy to even think we’re worried about making the playoffs, considering what kind of team I think we are. So, to be in the playoffs, you have to make it, I get that. But for us, it’s more about 'OK, we’re in it, great, but we need playoff points. We need to do all these things'.” (via Racer.com)&quot;I don’t love the spot that we’re in for those reasons. Yeah, I feel good about making the playoffs, but for me and this team, the goal isn’t making the playoffs; it’s going far in the playoffs. It’s making it to the Championship 4 and competing for championships. That’s what it’s about for us. Making the playoffs isn’t something that we have as a goal. It’s almost a requirement,” he added.However, the 2025 season has been tough on 23XI Racing. Tyler Reddick ranks fifth with 640 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured eight top-ten finishes, five top-five finishes, and one position in 21 starts. Meanwhile, his teammate Bubba Wallace has seven top-ten and three top-five finishes. Both teammates have yet to secure a win this season.Tyler Reddick got candid about competing at Dover Motor Speedway for a non-chartered teamNASCAR Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were stripped of their charters after a recent court hearing. Following that, Denny Hamlin's co-owned team competed as a non-charter team at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday. Reflecting on the same, Tyler Reddick shared his thoughts on competing in the 400-lap race.Ahead of the race, the court denied the team's request for a temporary restraining order, leading to the fiasco. The drivers included in the mess were Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Riley Herbst from 23XI Racing. Followed by Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland, and Noah Gragson from Front Row Motorsports.In a post-race interview at Dover, the #45 Camry XSE driver gave his views on his race with 23XI Racing and stated:&quot;Yeah, we just, really go in the right direction on the right side tires. That's kind of something we fought all day long, firing off even on the floor. We were hoping it was going to work out for us.&quot; [00:45]Tyler Reddick had a remarkable qualifying session, securing a P4 finish in the 400-mile race at the one-mile track. However, he failed to maintain his spot and fell to P12 in the final stage of the race. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin took home his fourth win of the season.