Tyler Reddick reflects on tough break at 23XI’s first non-chartered NASCAR race at Dover

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick competed in the Challenge Round Four, AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, 2025. During a post-race interview with Frontstretch Media, the Cup Series driver expressed his views on running the 400-lap race as a non-chartered team.Ahead of the Dover race, the court ruled against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in their legal battle with NASCAR. The court denied the team's requests for a temporary restraining order (TRO). Following that, the 23XI Racing and FRM drivers competed as open entries at the Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. The affected drivers include Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing and Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, and Zane Smith from FRM.The #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver had a decent qualifying session at the 400-lap race and secured a P4 finish. However, he failed to maintain his position in stage one and ended in P13. Then in stage two, he moved two spots up, finishing in 11th, and wrapped up the event in P12, one spot behind Kyle Busch in P11.Reflecting on his first uncharted run, Tyler Reddick told the media:&quot;Yeah, we just, really go in the right direction on the right side tires. That's kind of something we fought all day long, firing off even on the floor. We were hoping it was going to work out for us.&quot; [00:40]The 23XI Racing driver ranks fifth in the Cup Series points table with 640 points. Additionally, he has secured eight top-ten finishes and five top-five finishes with one pole position in 21 starts this season.&quot;It's all about execution&quot;: Tyler Reddick got candid about battling against Ty Gibbs at the Dover Motor Speedway in the in-season semi-finalsNASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick was featured in a press conference ahead of the Dover Motor Speedway race on July 19, 2025. During the interaction, the 23XI Racing driver opened up about the pressure of facing Ty Gibbs for the in-season semi-final battle.Reflecting on the same, Reddick claimed execution is the key to success over speed. He further explained:&quot;It's all about execution these days. Feels like for the most part, everyone's so close on speed that making the right strategy call or having good restarts, avoiding the chaotic big losses on track position. All those things really, really matter. And I feel like the In‑Season Tournament has really shown that the drivers that step up to the plate and get it done and have that ability or find their way through it...the pressure of being behind the guy you gotta beat throughout the race is something that can get to you.&quot;However, during the 400-lap race, Tyler Reddick failed to finish ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs, ending his chance at the $1 million prize pool. Gibbs wrapped up the event in fifth place behind Kyle Larson, while Reddick was in P12.