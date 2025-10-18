  • NASCAR
  "I don't have any magic": Christopher Bell candidly reveals the skincare routine for his 'baby face'

“I don’t have any magic”: Christopher Bell candidly reveals the skincare routine for his ‘baby face’

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 18, 2025 22:20 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-South Point 400 Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Christopher Bell during the 2025 South Point 400 - Source: Imagn

During a pre-race interview at Talladega Superspeedway, Christopher Bell was asked an off-track question about his “young” appearance. The 30-year-old didn’t have a direct answer and simply pointed out that he has a baby face.

Bell, who has been racing in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2020, arrives at the 2.66-mile Alabama track with a 20-point cushion above the playoff cutline. He looks to return to the Championship 4 after getting eliminated over a wall-riding incident at Martinsville Speedway in the Round of 8 last year.

Before the wild-card superspeedway race, the Oklahoma native was taken aback by the question about his appearance and replied (via Joseph Srigley on X):

“I don't know if this is an easy question or not. I guess the answer is I don't know anything. My parents told me I'll enjoy it later, so hopefully that's the case.”

When asked about a potential skin care routine, Bell said:

“I don't have any magic... just got a baby face.”
In comparison to racing series like Formula 1, drivers tend to be older before making NASCAR's top division, like Josh Berry, who ran his rookie Cup Series campaign at 33. Christopher Bell, meanwhile, made his debut in the series in his mid-20s with Leavine Family Racing before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021, where he has since driven the #20 Toyota Camry to multiple deep playoff runs.

As of posting, Bell is competing for a Championship 4 spot against Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney. His veteran JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, has already secured one of the four spots following a historic win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week.

“We'd like for him to push the 19 or the 20”: Christopher Bell on Denny Hamlin potentially helping him at Talladega

With Denny Hamlin locked in the Championship 4, Christopher Bell hoped his veteran Joe Gibbs Racing teammate would help him at Talladega Superspeedway. However, he has no idea what the strategy is at the #11 pit box.

While manipulating races for results is illegal, drafting-style tracks like Talladega and Daytona allow drivers to choose which lane or car they would push. So in a sense, drivers on the same lane work together against those in a different lane.

Bell wanted Hamlin to push him or their other teammate, Chase Briscoe (#19), in the upcoming 188-lap superspeedway showdown, saying (via Peter Stratta on X):

“Denny being locked in, the outcome of the race doesn't matter for him. We'd like for him to push the #19 or the #20, he's got everything to lose and nothing to gain. I don't know how he'll race the event, though.”
Christopher Bell (20), Denny Hamlin (11), and Chase Briscoe (19) - Source: Imagn
Christopher Bell (20), Denny Hamlin (11), and Chase Briscoe (19) - Source: Imagn

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will start on pole at Talledega ahead of Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch. Christopher Bell will line up in seventh, 10 positions ahead of Denny Hamlin. The race will kick off on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

