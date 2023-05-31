“I don’t really know what emotion I’m feeling”: Corey LaJoie on filling in for Chase Elliott at WWT Raceway

With Chase Elliott announced to be having to sit out the next NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Corey LaJoie seems to have joined the conversation out of the blue.

Elliott has been handed down a one-race suspension by the governing body in light of his actions last Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he spun Denny Hamlin after a chain of events.

With the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry from Hendrick Motorsports out of a driver for the Enjoy Illinois 300 next weekend, many fans expected Josh Berry to fill Chase Elliott's shoes. Having filled into the Dawsonville, Georgia native's day job while he recovered from a snowboarding accident, Berry looked to be the obvious choice for the same.

However, current NASCAR Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports, seen behind the wheel of their #7 Chevrolet, Corey LaJoie seems to have landed the opportunity to drive one of the best cars in the field come next Sunday (June 4). The 31-year-old elaborated on his feeling in an episode of his podcast, Stacking Pennies, and said:

"It was strange to me how kind of fast it all happened. I got a text at about noon like, 'Hey, if they sit Chase (Elliott) out, you're gonna drive it.'. Once NASCAR told Hendrick (Motorsports) they had to sit him (Elliott) out, it was like 'Hey it's happening, you're in it.' So I don't really know what emotion I'm feeling but I'm excited about it."

The upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway, better known as Gateway will see Corey LaJoie behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, one of if not the best cars on any given day in the field.

Corey LaJoie excited about taking a peak at the inner workings of a big NASCAR team as he heads to Hendrick Motorsports next weekend

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie also touched upon the opportunity he has as a driver to grow his knowledge and overview of the sport as a whole by being exposed to one of the biggest teams in NASCAR.

Along with four different drivers to field, Hendrick Motorsports is also one of the winningest teams on the field, accompanied by the likes of Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Daniel Kriete @DanielKriete4 With Corey Lajoie substituting for Chase Elliott at Gateway, it will almost be 25 years exactly since a LaJoie drove a Hendrick car when Randy LaJoie drove The 50 in 1998 on June 6 at Richmond. Corey Will be driving on June 4 #NASCAR With Corey Lajoie substituting for Chase Elliott at Gateway, it will almost be 25 years exactly since a LaJoie drove a Hendrick car when Randy LaJoie drove The 50 in 1998 on June 6 at Richmond. Corey Will be driving on June 4 #NASCAR https://t.co/VNqXk0B4Tz

LaJoie talked about looking at how drivers from such teams have a broad overview of the sport and looked forward to having access to information that allows them to do that. He elaborated further on his podcast and said:

"Working with three elite teammates, with a shop full of elite engineers you can see it with guys like Denny (Hamlin) how much more of an understanding. I'm excited to take a peak behind the curtain as to what makes those guys exceptional."

Watch Corey LaJoie make the most of his opportunity next Sunday during the Enjoy Illinois 300.

