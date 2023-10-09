"I don’t think I can say I suck" - Bubba Wallace pleased with the upturn in road course performance by him and his crew

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace failed to make it into the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 last Sunday. However, that does not tell the #23 Toyota driver's complete story of his 2023 season. Managing to qualify for the postseason for the very first time in his career in the highest echelon of stock car racing, Wallace has been seen on an upswing of form this year.

From advancing into the playoffs and sticking around until the Round of 12 elimination race to making strides on road courses, Wallace has impressed many, including himself.

Despite not getting transferred into the upcoming Round of 8, Wallace was seen running strong at the sharp end of the field during the Bank of America Roval 400.

Known for his less-than-adequate road racing capabilities up until now, Bubba Wallace talked about how he and the #23 crew have improved at what is a significant part of the Cup Series roster now.

He elaborated on his performance at road courses overall and told motorsport.com:

“Usually, you couldn’t count on the No. 23 at a road course race, right? I don’t think you can say that anymore and I don’t think I can say I suck at road courses. Back-to-back really good runs at road courses. Finishes were okay, obviously not today. Just got to keep working on your craft. No matter how hard it can get, you’ve got to keep working and trying to learn and be better.”

With the upcoming tracks looking to favor Toyota-manufactured cars' pace, Bubba Wallace might be out of the playoff picture, but can still challenge for his first victory this season.

Bubba Wallace on what the remainder of the 2023 season has in store for him

Looking to attack the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with all his might, Bubba Wallace seemed positive despite his exit from the Round of 12 last weekend.

He voiced his excitement in an interview with motorsport.com and said:

“I’m pumped for our season. It’s not over yet. I’m really excited for next week and Homestead and Martinsville, Phoenix, eh, I might just go on vacation. But we’ve still got four races to go out and do it. Got to continue to work."

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend as the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 kicks off with the South Point 400.