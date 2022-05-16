"I don’t think that’s a good play for him in the long run" - Joey Logano has words of advice for William Byron if he retaliates after Darlington clash

Six days have passed since Joey Logano bumped William Byron from behind in Turn 3 on the final lap at Darlington to capture the victory. On Saturday, however, Logano said that his perspective remains the same as the Cup Series heads into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Ahead of the AdventHealth 400, the 2018 Cup Series champion warned Byron that there will be an outcome coming his way if he decides to retaliate in Kansas against the former.

During an interview with the media, the driver left a message for Byron that if he keeps going back and forth, Logano will keep swinging, which will not be good for the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the long run. He went on to claim that now they are both even on track.

Logano said:

“Honestly, if he wants to keep going back and forth, I’ll keep swinging. I don’t think that’s a good play for him in the long run. Like I said, I feel like we’re even. He was willing to take the lead that way. I was willing to take the lead back the same way. He can keep going, but I can promise you I’ll keep going and I’ll go bigger every time.”

“I stand by the same stuff I said last week”- Joey Logano

Team Penske driver Joey Logano said his point of view remains the same for William Byron after last week’s incident. He later said that they were even in his book and suggested that they reset and go at it again on Sunday at 1.5-mile-long Kansas Speedway.

Logano said:

“What happened last week happened, right? I got fenced. I stand by the same stuff I said last week. I got fenced, retaliated, and won the race. Like I said last week, that’s just kind of how it works. I won’t get pushed around. So, in my book, we’re back to even. You reset and go again.”

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Connecticut native starts the Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway from 34th position. It remains to be seen if he will achieve a successive victory after last week's win.

