William Byron says he will 'race the way I wanna race' going forward from clash with Joey Logano at Darlington

William Byron and Joey Logano are part of a new rivalry that emerged in the NASCAR Cup Series following the latter's win at Darlington by slamming Byron into the wall from the rear on the second-last lap.

A week has passed since their incident, and little seems resolved heading into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

During an interview with the media on Saturday, Byron said he doesn’t view things as Logano, stating:

“Same as what I felt in the race car. He made a choice in the middle of the corner, got down on my door, and what do you do? You either spin out or it gets close. So, it got close. And at the end of the day, I make my own decisions and race the way I wanna race.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass William Byron says his view of the Darlington finish hasn’t changed. He doesn’t feel that him and Joey Logano are “even” but wouldn’t characterize it as him owing Logano one back. William Byron says his view of the Darlington finish hasn’t changed. He doesn’t feel that him and Joey Logano are “even” but wouldn’t characterize it as him owing Logano one back. https://t.co/GeofXexqqF

Byron later said that he watched the incident multiple times from different angles to figure out what he and his #24 team can do to control the situation. He said:

“I’ve watched it. Watched a lot of different angles, things like that. Just try to do our normal review, try to figure out, you know, what we can do to control our situation and then also what was done to us that was out of our control. So, you know, there was definitely some things that were definitely caught my interest.”

“Yeah, it's just natural”- William Byron on showing anger over Joey Logano at Darlington Raceway

A two-time race winner of the season, William Byron called Joey Logano an 'idiot' and a 'moron' following the race and still holds on to the statement.

During an interview when asked about showing his anger towards the 2018 Cup champion, Byron said:

“Yeah, it’s just natural. I just go with my gut. Nobody’s ever, probably since maybe super late models, Legend cars, for sure. Nobody’s seen me in that position and I haven’t gotten wrecked. Well, besides spread the one time and Daytona. But no, I mean, that’s a natural reaction. So, yeah, I act a certain way when things go well and a certain way when they don’t.”

The 24-year-old Charlotte-native will be seen in action at Kansas Speedway for AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

