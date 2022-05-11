NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 will take place on Sunday, May 15, at Kansas Speedway. The action will be live at 3:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season at Kansas and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut.

Kansas Speedway hosted its first-ever Cup Series race in 2001. The race was won by Jeff Jordan.

Kansas Speedway began hosting NASCAR races in 2001. The track also held the IndyCar Series from 2001 to 2011. It currently hosts two Cup Series races per year.

The track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking. It has 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Thirty-six drivers will compete for over 267 laps on Sunday. They will look to earn a victory and take the lead in the points table.

Jeff Gordan, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are the most successful drivers at Kansas Speedway, with three wins each.

The 13th Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on Saturday at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the previous week's results, and 15-20 minutes will be allotted to each group for practice sessions.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kansas

(all ET)



Sat

10:45a-ARCA prac/qual

Noon-FS1-Truck p&q

2p-FS1-ARCA race (100)

5p-FS2-Cup p&q

7p-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

8p-FS1-Truck race (30-30-74)



Sun

1:30p-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

3p-FS1-Cup race (80-85-102) Kansas(all ET)Sat10:45a-ARCA prac/qualNoon-FS1-Truck p&q2p-FS1-ARCA race (100)5p-FS2-Cup p&q7p-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay8p-FS1-Truck race (30-30-74)Sun1:30p-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay3p-FS1-Cup race (80-85-102) https://t.co/UK3yC5yzFY

The practice will be followed by qualifying races for a single-lap and single-car run.

The top five drivers with the best qualifying times from each group will then advance to Round 2 of qualifying. They will fight for pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Saturday, May 14, 2022

10:45 am ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying

12:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Practice

12:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

2:00 pm ET: Dutch Boy 150

5:00 pm ET: Cup Series Practice

5:35 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Heart of Americas 200

Sunday, May 15, 2022

3:00 pm ET: AdventHealth 400

