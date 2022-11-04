"I don’t want to race against him" - Kyle Busch's departure draws out kind words from Joe Gibbs

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has not had the easiest of seasons this year. The 37-year-old, who has won 56 races in his career spanning over 20 years, has achieved every single one of those accolades being associated with a certain person affectionately called 'Coach Gibbs'. The driving force behind one of the greatest teams in the history of NASCAR, Busch's partnership came to an end with the 81-year-old this season.

In a breakup that has been out in public for quite some time now, Joe Gibbs and Busch's relationship seems to have taken a turn for the worse. The #18 M&M's Toyota Camry TRD driver is preparing to race for Joe Gibbs Racing for one final time this weekend in Phoenix while being critical of the team that he has driven at for the past 15 years on various occasions.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Here’s a look at the opening of this week’s race advance from longtime @KyleBusch rep @bjanitz18 . Still hard to believe this is it for Kyle/JGR/M&M’s after such a lengthy run. Busch is running a mosaic photo car to wrap his tenure in the 18. Here’s a look at the opening of this week’s race advance from longtime @KyleBusch rep @bjanitz18. Still hard to believe this is it for Kyle/JGR/M&M’s after such a lengthy run. Busch is running a mosaic photo car to wrap his tenure in the 18. https://t.co/eO2KsXHXMC

The Race for the Championship docuseries also featured an interview with Kyle Busch along with his wife Samantha, citing their reasons for displeasure with the Charlotte, North Carolina-based racing outfit. Joe Gibbs finally acknowledged Busch's public remarks as he met with media personnel ahead of the title decider this weekend. Looking over the great success the team had with Busch, he wished him well for his future endeavors at Richard Childress Racing and said:

“We’ve had great times, we’ve had a great 15 years. Over this last year, it’s really been hard on both sides. We tried extremely hard to get everything put together so we could stay together, and we just weren’t able to get that done. I think he’s found a good home, and I think he and Richard (Childress) will get along great. I think he’s going to, I don’t want to race against him because he’s going over there to a good car, and I know how talented he is. Really and truly, we experienced something really special, and I wish him and Sam (Busch's wife) the absolute best as we go forward.”

Kyle Busch's wife speaks on her husband's departure from Joe Gibbs Racing

In a recent episode of the NASCAR docuseries Race for the Championship, Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch also took the opportunity to speak her mind on the 37-year-old's career in the sport. The couple elaborated on how they planned to end the Las Vegas, Nevada native's career with Joe Gibbs Racing, an organization where he found all of his success in the sport.

Since that did not happen due to sponsorship troubles for the #18 team, Samantha Busch also voiced her displeasure with Coach Gibbs and the racing outfit, saying:

“It’s like beyond me that we’re even going through this, I never thought we’d go through this.”

Watch Kyle Busch drive the #18 Toyota Camry TRD for one final time this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Poll : 0 votes