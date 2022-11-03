NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race marks the 36th and final race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, November 6th at 3:00 pm ET at Phoenix Raceway. The one-mile-long oval track features a total of four turns, with 8-9 degrees of banking in turn and three degrees of banking in the backstretch.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 312 laps at the one-mile-long oval track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 35th annual Championship race hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers in the hunt to win the 2022 championship include Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Logano and Bell made the Championship 4 with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway, respectively. Sunday’s race will see who will emerge as the champion of the 2022 season.

Heading to Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at 5-2, to win Sunday’s race, according to BetMGM.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and last week’s winner Christopher Bell has the second-best odds of 7-2 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano at 4-1 odds, Ross Chastain at 4-1, and Kyle Larson at 14-1 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s Championship race.

Elliott is the only driver to have earned a Championship 4 spot last year. He secured a P4 finish behind first-placed Kyle Larson.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Phoenix Raceway:

Chase Elliott, 5-2 Christopher Bell, 7-2 Joey Logano, 4-1 Ross Chastain, 4-1 Kyle Larson, 14-1 Denny Hamlin, 16-1 Ryan Blaney, 18-1 Kevin Harvick, 18-1 William Byron, 25-1 Martin Truex Jr., 28-1 Chase Briscoe, 33-1 Kyle Busch, 33-1 Tyler Reddick, 33-1 Bubba Wallace Jr., 40-1 Brad Keselowski, 80-1 Aric Almirola, 80-1 Alex Bowman, 80-1 Daniel Suarez, 100-1 Chris Buescher, 150-1 Erik Jones, 150-1 Austin Cindric, 150-1 Austin Dillon, 150-1 Cole Custer, 250-1 A.J. Allmendinger, 250-1 Ty Gibbs, 300-1 Justin Haley, 500-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 500-1 Michael McDowell, 500-1 Harrison Burton, 1000-1 Ty Dillon, 1500-1 Todd Gilliland, 1500-1 Cody Ware, 2000-1 Landon Cassill, 2000-1 Garrett Smithley, 2000-1 Corey Lajoie, 2000-1 B.J. McLeod, 2000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Championship 4 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

