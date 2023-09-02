“I don’t want to be on vacation...I want to win”: Brad Keselowski not looking to relax after getting both RFK cars in the playoffs

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has had a major impact on RFK Racing since he invested in the team to become a co-owner while simultaneously driving the #6 entry for the team.

Leaving a top-tier organization like Team Penske, Keselowski had an underwhelming season in his first year as a team owner with both of his cars not in the playoffs. But the team has made huge strides over the winter to become a legitimate championship contender this season.

Despite the massive progress over the previous season, Keselowski doesn't want to rest on their laurels after winning three races this season. Heading into the playoff stretch, he wants to win races while setting new standards for his organization.

“I don’t want to relax,” Brad Keselowski said during the Media day (via Jayski). “I don’t want to be on vacation. I want to win. I want to be a part of fixing this. That’s the juice for me. Being on the beach or whatever, that’s not fun.”

“Fun for me is turning around a company and seeing guys like Chris Buescher be successful, seeing a new pit crew guy come in or a mechanic who’s never won a race or a new partner come into the sport and have their first chance in Victory Lane. That’s better than any vacation I’ll ever go on,” he added.

Ever since Brad Keselowski has been at the helm of the team, Chris Buescher seems to have stepped up his performance. The #17 Ford Mustang driver has won all four races for the team since last season's playoff run.

Three of those victories have come in the last five races, with the team owner selflessly pushing Buescher to the checkered flag at Daytona. The RFK Racing duo showcased brilliant camaraderie over the last few weeks and are entering the playoffs in hot form.

Brad Keselowski reflects on how RFK Racing has transformed its fortunes

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion insisted that the team had started turning a corner in the playoff season last year. This was right around the time Chris Buescher won at Bristol, but the spotlight wasn't on the team as they weren't a part of the playoffs.

Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski reflected on RFK Racing's transition back into a race-winning organization as he said in an interview with NASCAR:

“I really felt like we started turning a corner at the end of last year… By that time the playoffs started and nobody was focusing on us, which I was fine with.”

“When you’re trying to fix something like there’s a lot of power and privilege you get from… People not looking at what you’re going through your awkward, you know, teenage years,” he added.

The #6 Ford driver saw the progress over the winter and admitted that they could have had the success earlier in the success, but couldn't do so.

“I felt like we would have the year we’re having right now at the start of this year. But you don’t just know right how it’s going to play out,” Keselowski stated.

The RFK Racing duo will fight for the championship over the next 10 weeks, beginning this weekend at Darlington Raceway.