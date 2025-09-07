I don't expect that to happen again: Christopher Bell’s clear message over the pit road incident with Carson Hocevar

Christopher Bell has addressed his pit stop mishap with Carson Hocevar from last weekend's race at Darlington. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver explained how the unusual scenario played out, but remained confident in his crew chief's updated 'protocol' to avoid a repeat.During the Southern 500, Bell had a promising start in seventh that was derailed by a Stage 2 incident with Hocevar. While exiting the pits, Bell was caught off guard by Hocevar lunging into his adjacent pit stall.The resulting contact led to severe right front damage for Bell, which led to a lowly 29th-place finish. Hocevar, meanwhile, ended up among the top 10 after starting in 26th. A frustrated Bell blamed the Spire Motorsports driver's crew chief for allowing such a mix-up.Following the same, Bell arrived at Gateway and spoke about his crew chief, Adam Stevens' takeaway from the incident.&quot;He's never had an issue like that on pit road. And the situation had never came up where a car that we're pitted around was pitting on the lead lap but yet behind the lap down car so not caught up to the field and it bit us. So, you know, he has certainly refined his strategy and his protocol for coming into pit stops and I don't expect that to happen again.&quot;Christopher Bell secured yet another top-10 start at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6. He secured eighth place, while his JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, took pole position.Bell currently stands tenth on the playoff standings, marking a five-place drop for the No.20 Toyota driver. Notably, he came away from the Southern 500 with a mere 12-point haul, so he'd be looking to pick up lost ground on Sunday.Carson Hocevar reveals talks between his and Christopher Bell's crew chiefCarson Hocevar revealed that his crew chief, Luke Lambert, and Christopher Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, cleared the air after the pit road incident at Darlington. He explained how drivers often rely on their crew chiefs to guide them and added that both teams are now on the same page.&quot;Yeah, my crew chief and Adam Stevens talked and they were all good. Obviously, you know heat of the moment, everybody can share their frustration, but they talked and they were all good,&quot; he said via Motorsport.com“Drivers, most of the time on pit road, are kind of just blind, per se, right? It’s more on the crew chiefs from that aspect to guide us in and out, so they had that conversation and I think they’re plenty good moving forward,” he added.Carson Hocevar starts 19 spots behind Christopher Bell for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The race is scheduled for 3 PM ET and can be watched on the USA Network and HBO Max. Fans can get radio updates through SiriusXM or MRN.