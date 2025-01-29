"I feel bad for Justin Allgaier": Kenny Wallace brings up Kelley Earnhardt's driver while addressing Corey LaJoie's Xfinity remark

Kenny Wallace reacted to Corey LaJoie's recent remarks on the Xfinity Series. The former NASCAR driver in his latest YouTube video supported LaJoie and his controversial statement that all eyes remain on Sunday, in other words, on the Cup Series. While justifying LaJoie's remark, Wallace brought up the example of Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, who remained in the second tier of stock car competition despite winning it.

Wallace shared a video on the Google-owned platform recently where he reacted to LaJoie's statement. In the video, the former NASCAR driver, who has the most starts (547) in the Xfinity Series under his belt, stated that even if it was hard for some people to digest, the truth was nobody 'cares' about the Xfinity or the Truck Series.

"All the money and all the eyes are on Sunday, and it's hard to hear. Listen, Corey LaJoie's right, and I wanna tell you that," Wallace said (4:20 onwards). "I feel bad for Justin Allgaier. Here's a kid who won almost 30 Xfinity races. Now they threw him a bomb because they're gonna let Justin run, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt, they're gonna let him run the number 40, they're gonna file an entry for the Daytona 500. And that's really nice of them."

Trending

Following this, he questioned how Allgaier failed to land himself a seat in the Cup Series despite having a scintillating display of performances in the Xfinity Series in 2024. Stating this, he added:

"But listen, I just showed you, I'm the mayor of the Xfinity Series and I keep reminding you because I'm going to hurt some feelings today and I want to remind everybody that this. 'Ain't nobody give a flying f*ck about the Xfinity Series or the Truck Series. It is hard to hear, and it hurt me. If it's so great, how come Justin Allgaier, my dear friend, my family friend ain't big time right now?"

The Cup Series indeed garners huge attention and spearheads NASCAR in general. Neither Xfinity nor Truck Series can compete with the Cup Series when it comes to viewership, sponsorship or the money involved.

What did Corey LaJoie say about the Xfinity Series?

Former Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie recently appeared for an interview with Bob Pockrass. In the interview, Pockrass of Fox Sports asked Lajoie why he passed on the Xfinity or Truck Series after losing his full-time Cup opportunity.

Corey LaJoie (51) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Replying to this, LaJoie said (via Motorsports Wire):

"It’s all about Sunday. I don’t wanna go run F3, I wanna be a Formula 1 driver…Sure, do you wanna go pump the ego up and hold a trophy on a Friday when there’s 12 people in the grandstands? No, I wanna compete against the best because I feel like with every group that I’ve been, groups that I’ve built from the ground up, any given Sunday, we can go contend for a win whether it just speedway, and we can run top-10 any given week."

Corey LaJoie ran a full-time race in the Cup Series in 2024. He started off with the #7 entry for Spire Motorsports. But in September 2024, it was announced that he would move to Rick Ware Racing on a swap deal with Justin Haley, where he would drive the #51 entry for the rest of the season.

While Corey LaJoie could not keep his full-time seat in the Cup Series, he would run for RWR in select races under part-time obligation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback