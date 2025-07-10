"I feel like a complete walking miracle": When Ryan Newman made an unforgettable return after surviving NASCAR's scariest crash

NASCAR fans were collectively relieved when Ryan Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Centre holding the hands of his two daughters. Just days earlier, the racing world had frozen at the horrifying sight of Newman's No. 6 Ford flipping during the final moments of the 2020 Daytona 500.

In a career marked by resilience and consistency, Newman's eventual return to racing became his most remarkable feat. His wreck was one of the most violent NASCAR crashes since Dale Earnhardt died in 2001.

It was supposed to be another grand Daytona finish. On the final lap of the delayed 2020 Daytona 500, Ryan Newman made a daring move past Denny Hamlin to take the lead. But as Ryan Blaney went to bump-draft Newman toward the checkered flag, the contact misaligned.

Newman's car snapped right, struck the outside wall at speed, flipped upside down, and was then hit by Corey LaJoie's car on the driver's side. The car landed roof-first and went past the finish line before finally coming to a stop, upside down and twisted.

The world held its breath as his window net stayed up. No movement. No radio. NASCAR's emergency code was issued almost immediately. It took more than 15 minutes to extract Newman from the car. In a haunting echo of 2001, silence replaced celebration, even as Denny Hamlin had won back-to-back at Daytona.

Doctors later revealed that Newman was placed in a medically induced coma. He had no memory of the crash or the three days that followed.

"That tells me God was involved. Everything aligned perfectly for me to be alive and here with you today. I feel like a complete walking miracle," Ryan Newman told ESPN in May 2020.

His helmet was crushed, the HANS device was hit, and the race seat had shifted under impact. Miraculously, no bones were broken, and there was no loss of oxygen to the brain. Doctors labelled his injury a 'bruised brain,' though Newman admitted to being confused about the diagnosis himself.

After walking out of the hospital on February 19, Newman spent time at his parents' home, rewatching the crash he couldn't remember. A YouTube compilation, days later, brought tears to his eyes- not of trauma, but of gratitude.

Ryan Newman's Darlington return turns into quiet fade

Ryan Newman walks to his car for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Source: Imagn

Ryan Newman's return came three months later at Darlington, the site of NASCAR's first post-COVID race in May 2020. Without practice and qualifying, Newman strapped back into the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with barely a hitch. And his goal was to complete every lap.

But the season didn't mirror the magic. He posted just one more top-10 finish (sixth at Talladega) and ended the 2020 campaign 25th in points. The following year, Newman stayed on with RFR, but the performance never materialised. He earned just two top-five finishes, most notably a third place in the summer Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, but still missed the playoffs by a wide margin.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman before the 2024 Championship Race. Source: Imagn

With the team transitioning to RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski joining as driver-owner, Newman was replaced at season's end. While he would make a brief part-time return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Rick Ware Racing, the results remained the same. He failed to finish in the top 25 in all eight races and walked away for good.

But through it all, Ryan Newman remained steadfast in his philosophy of no regrets and no fear.

