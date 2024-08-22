“I feel like I belong here”: Shane van Gisbergen loving life in NASCAR in his rookie season

Shane van Gisbergen recently shared his feelings about being a NASCAR driver in his first full-time season. The 35-year-old made his debut in NASCAR at the inaugural Chicago Street Race in the Cup Series.

Shane van Gisbergen pilots the #97 Chevrolet Camaro for Kauling Racing, competing full-time in the Xfinity Series. The three-time Australian Supercars champion stole the limelight after winning his debut race in Chicago, showcasing his experience and skill on road courses. Moreover, Gisbergen also secured a top-five finish in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

NASCAR broke off for two weeks on account of the Paris Olympics, providing some well-earned rest from the high-octane life of a stock-car-racing driver. During the break, Shane van Gisbergen, in an exclusive interview with "Speedcafe", opened up about being a full-time NASCAR driver.

“Having this three-week break, I wondered how I was going to feel mid-year — whether I'd be burnt out or not enjoying it or sick of racing. One week we went away on holiday and then I was ready to go again, so I've been pretty bored the last couple of weeks," he said.

“I love racing. I've been loving NASCAR, enjoying it every week. I feel like I belong here and I feel like it's been an amazing career change or refresher. I guess it's a change. It feels like a completely different sport compared to what I was doing. I think it was a good time to come and do it,” Gisbergen added

SVG will be competing at Daytona International Speedway this weekend in both, the Xfinity and the Cup Series, marking his fifth of eight appearances this season in NASCAR's top division.

Shane van Gisbergen is currently P12 in the Xfinity Series driver standings, with 520 points. The #97 driver has secured 3 race wins this season, two of them coming consecutively at Portland and Sonoma. Moreover, the New Zealand native obtained 5 top-five finishes, and two pole positions in his rookie full-time season.

Shane van Gisbergen's crew chief Bruce Schlicker leaves Kaulig Racing for personal reasons

Kaulig Racing has recently confirmed the departure of their #97 team's crew chief Bruce Schlicker earlier this month. NASCAR journalist John Newby relayed the news via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, which was initially reported by Racing America’s Toby Christie.

As per the report, Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice has confirmed the departure of Shane van Gisbergen's crew chief.

"Chris Rice was on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this morning. He confirmed @Toby_Christie's report that Bruce Schlicker has departed Kaulig Racing. He said it was a decision to retire and put the family first. #NASCAR"

After Schlicker's departure, Kaulig Racing announced that Kevin Walter, the current crew chief for the #11 team, would step into the role of crew chief for van Gisbergen.

