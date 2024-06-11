“I feel like a walking zombie”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha catches up with fans amid racing action-filled week

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha has shared an update on her upcoming weekend after returning from the exhausting trip to the Sonoma Hills. The 38-year-old revealed the extent of tiredness from her recent outing as she geared up for their son, Brexton's Summer Shootout Round 1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After a dismal outing at the Sonoma Raceway where Busch battled for contention and came inches closer to bagging his third top-5 of the season but finished 12th, courtesy of Ross Chastain's wreck, Samantha took a veiled dig at the Trackhouse Racing driver before the couple headed back home.

Ahead of her husband's upcoming weekend at IOWA Speedway, slated for Sunday, June 16, Samantha opened up about her busy week with Brexton while highlighting her tiredness. In a video she posted on her Instagram stories, Samantha said,

Trending

"Red eyes and my butt no longer get along. I feel like a walking zombie but we're home. Lenny's napping and we have four or five days of racing. So tonight, we go to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Summer Shootout in Bando's."

"Then we have Milbridge [Speedway] Tuesday and Wednesday and then have Wake County [Speedway] on Friday. So just nonstop," she added.

Samantha Busch on Instagram

Samantha Busch on Instagram

Samantha went for Brexton's A Feature Bandolero Bandits and Bandolero Outlaws stint at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 9-year-old scored a podium finish, placing his #18B car in the third spot.

Brexton will now be locking horns with his rivals at the Cadet, Beginner, Box Stock, Jr Wing division today, at 7.30 PM ET. He will participate in the Restricted Micros, 600 Micros, and Intermediates Open division, tomorrow, at 7.30 PM. The next event is Pro Source Fitness 150, scheduled for Friday, June 14, at 'America's Favorite Bullring.'

Samantha Busch takes an indirect jibe at Ross Chastain after he wrecked out Kyle Busch on the final lap

Kyle Busch had a poor qualifying run and started his 110-lap dash from 29th place. However, after surging through the pack, the Richard Childress Racing driver placed his #8 Chevy in 18th place in Stage 1 and fourth in the second stage.

While the odds of a victory weren't there, a top-5 finish was in Busch's sights. But the Trackhouse Racing driver was running in sixth place and eyed for his second top-5 of the season. The #1 Chevrolet driver rammed into the #8 Chevy and stole the fifth-place finish to succeed in his quest.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch succumbed to a 12th-place finish and ended his Sonoma race on a disappointing note. Furthermore, the odds of his playoff are slimming as he has to bag a win but still needs points to keep himself in the top 16. Angered by her husband's loss due to Chastain's miscalculated move, Samantha took a veiled dig at the Trackhouse Racing driver and shared a GIF, labeling him as 'Schmuck.'

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch will be eyeing to rake a much-needed win at the Iowa Corn 350, where he'll be battling for the top spot across the 7⁄8-mile oval.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback